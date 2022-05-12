Kyle Richards Reveals How Much She Misses Lisa Vanderpump Friendship 4 Years After Feud

Four years after they had a falling out on season 9 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards revealed how much she misses her former friend, Lisa Vanderpump. Kyle, 53, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on May 11 and played “Like Mother, Like Daughters?” where her daughters Farrah, 33, Alexia, 25, and Sophia, 22, had to match up answers with their famous mom. The first question: “On a scale of 1 to 10, how much does Kyle miss her friendship with LVP?”

Dorit Kemsley was also there and predicted that Kyle and her daughters’ answers wouldn’t match, but that they’d be close. As Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia deliberated behind the bar, Kyle took a moment to think of her answer. “2 to 3,” she responded. It was a match with her daughters, who also guessed 3. Well done, ladies!

RHOBH fans remember how close Kyle and Lisa, 61, were for many years. But that all changed in 2018, when their relationship ended for good after Lisa felt that Kyle didn’t have her back. A majority of the cast members thought that Lisa had leaked a story about Dorit, 45, to Radar Online, and Kyle took it upon herself to confront Lisa with the accusations, which LVP vehemently denied all season long. They got into a huge fight at Lisa’s home and officially dissolved their friendship.

Lisa quit the show after her falling out with Kyle. Still, the two have had plenty of off-screen drama since then. They had an awkward run-in at a restaurant in May 2021, where Lisa apparently tried to dine and dash and leave Kyle the bill. Lisa denied this and said that Kyle’s comments “reinforces” why she left the Bravo series, “as Kyle can’t be trusted to tell the truth.” LVP also made a shady comment about her former pal’s “new nose,” which Kyle was unbothered about in her response.