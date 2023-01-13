Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome New Baby On ‘Blessed Day’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expanded their family again, with John reportedly making the joyous announcement at a private concert on Friday.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 13, 2023 11:35PM EST
View gallery
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their kids, Luna and Miles, pose with Minnie Mouse while celebrating Luna's birthday at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., April 14, 2022. The family enjoyed multiple attractions, including a voyage on 'it's a small world', complete with a cast of nearly 300 audio-animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe singing the classic anthem. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate Daughter Luna's Birthday at Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, California, USA - 14 Apr 2022
Beverly Hills, CA - Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend stock up on groceries on Thanksgiving Eve at a Bev Hills grocery store. We catch Chrissy with her pregnant belly on full display as the Versace tee rides up her baby bump. The couple did a handful of shopping leaving the grocery store with two full shopping carts. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend BACKGRID USA 23 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Sunday Funday! Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, along with Chrissy's mom Vilailuck and the family's nanny, visited a local L.A. mall where the family enjoyed a fun afternoon watching a movie. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend BACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents again! According to PEOPLE, the couple, who are already parents to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, welcomed a baby on Friday, January 13. John, 43, reportedly told the crowd at a private concert on Friday that the family welcomed “the little baby this morning.” He also exclaimed, “What a blessed day,” before noting that despite the fact that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he “feels energized” after spending time at the hospital with his supermodel wife, 37.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

The news also spilled out onto social media, where people who attended the concert shared tweets. “@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning #congratulations,” wrote one. 

John and Chrissy’s news is especially sweet, given that they openly shared their grief after losing a pregnancy at 20 weeks back in 2020. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Chrissy captioned emotional Instagram photos at the hospital on Sept 30, 2020. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

At the time, Chrissy called the sad event a miscarriage, but she later admitted it was actually a lifesaving abortion. “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” she said during a September 2022 summit appearance via The Hollywood Reporter. “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

On Wednesday, August 3, the glowing mom shared a bump photo and made the happy announcement that they would be welcoming another child. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she captioned the pic. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad