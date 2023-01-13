Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome New Baby On ‘Blessed Day’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents again! According to PEOPLE, the couple, who are already parents to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, welcomed a baby on Friday, January 13. John, 43, reportedly told the crowd at a private concert on Friday that the family welcomed “the little baby this morning.” He also exclaimed, “What a blessed day,” before noting that despite the fact that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he “feels energized” after spending time at the hospital with his supermodel wife, 37.

The news also spilled out onto social media, where people who attended the concert shared tweets. “@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning #congratulations,” wrote one.

John and Chrissy’s news is especially sweet, given that they openly shared their grief after losing a pregnancy at 20 weeks back in 2020. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Chrissy captioned emotional Instagram photos at the hospital on Sept 30, 2020. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

At the time, Chrissy called the sad event a miscarriage, but she later admitted it was actually a lifesaving abortion. “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” she said during a September 2022 summit appearance via The Hollywood Reporter. “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

On Wednesday, August 3, the glowing mom shared a bump photo and made the happy announcement that they would be welcoming another child. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she captioned the pic. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”