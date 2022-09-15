Chrissy Teigen Confesses The Miscarriage She Had 2 Years Ago Was An Abortion

Chrissy Teigen revealed during an appearance on Thursday, September 15, that what she understood to be a miscarriage was actually an abortion for health reasons. She also said she was surprised by the realization. “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” she said during an appearance at Propper Daley summit A Day of Unreasonable Conversation on Thursday, September 15, via The Hollywood Reporter. “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

Chrissy, 36, who is currently pregnant again with husband John Legend, 43, went on to explain what happened when the power couple lost the baby in September 2020 at 20 weeks of pregnancy. “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Chrissy then poignantly explained that it didn’t hit her until the overturning of Roe V Wade in June that the sympathy she had for people when “they” had to make a decision to get an abortion, that she was among them. “I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” the stunning influencer explained.

“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage,” she said. “And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

Chrissy announced on August 3 that their IVF journey was successful and they are now expecting a new sibling for daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she captioned a glowing baby bump selfie, in part.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”