Chrissy Teigen Pregnant 2 Years After Devastating Miscarriage: See 1st Bump Photos

There’s a bun in the oven! Chrissy Teigen, 36, revealed that she and her husband John Legend, 43, have another baby on the way on Wednesday, August 3. The Cravings author cradled her baby bump in a black crop top and tulle underwear by Gucci as she revealed that she’s expecting following her devastating 2020 miscarriage and IVF journey. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she began.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she added, before referencing the tragic loss of her child 23 months ago. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!” she signed off.

Before her pregnancy, Chrissy had announced that she was undergoing IVF to try to conceive again in an Instagram post. While she was trying, she asked people to avoid commenting on whether she looked like she was expecting or not. “I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant,” she wrote at the time.

View Related Gallery Celebs Baby Bumps: Beyonce, Chrissy Teigen & More: PICS Beyonce Knowles 'Beyonce - Live At Roseland' film screening, New York, America - 20 Nov 2011

The news of the new baby comes nearly two years after Chrissy’s heartbreaking miscarriage in September 2020. The model had opened up about the experience in a devastating Instagram post. She revealed that she and the songwriter had named their baby Jack before he was born, and she mourned his loss. “I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she wrote at the time.

After the devastating miscarriage, Chrissy received an outpouring of support from fellow stars, including some opening up about their own experiences with miscarriages. Her husband also dedicated a new song to her after the heartbreaking loss. A year after the fact, the Cravings author penned an emotional letter to the child she lost. “You gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to,” she wrote. “I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle.”

Besides the new baby on the way, Chrissy and John already have two children: a son Miles, 3, and daughter Luna, 6. The little ones are growing up so fast, as shown in recent photos of the kids going to a wedding with their parents. Both the superstars are clearly doting parents to the kids.