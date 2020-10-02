Kate Beckinsale Reveals She Secretly Suffered A Miscarriage ‘Years Ago’ While Supporting Chrissy Teigen

Kate Beckinsale opened up about her own devastating miscarriage days after Chrissy Teigen suffered from one herself.

Kate Beckinsale, 47, spoke out for Chrissy Teigen, 34, in a lengthy Instagram post on October 2 while also revealing something very painful from her past. “I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby,” she began while referencing the backlash Chrissy & husband John Legend, 40, have been receiving since she announced that they had lost their son. “As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable.”

“Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known,” she continued. “There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture.”

Kate’s message continued to pull at the heartstrings of her followers where she went on to describe what she went through as the “the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time.” She said, “Your milk comes in, with no one to feed,” while adding that the experience can be particular tough “if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has.”

“I think it’s an honour to be allowed into another persons grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you ,come to a bloody and terrible halt,” she continued. “Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many.”

Many other celebs have reached out to Chrissy during this difficult time. Decorated Olympian Shawn Johnson, who suffered from a miscarriage herself 3 years ago, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the matter. “No mother should ever have to go through that… it’s devastating and it’s really hard,” she explained. “I think the only way you can get through it is by mourning your baby and grieving your baby and acknowledging that no matter what, that baby is still part of your life and then asking for help from the community.”