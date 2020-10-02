Chrissy Teigen’s mom was by her side in the hospital after her devastating miscarriage, and she couldn’t hold back her tears as she held the baby in her arms.

Chrissy Teigen and her mom, Pepper Thai (real name Vilailuck Teigen) have an extremely close relationship — Pepper even lives with Chrissy and John Legend. So, of course, Pepper was beyond devastated to learn that her daughter suffered a miscarriage on Sept. 30. Pepper was at the hospital with Chrissy after the tragedy, and she shared a heartbreaking video of herself reacting to the news.

In the video, doctors held Chrissy and John’s third baby, who they named Jack, while Pepper fought back tears. Eventually, she began sobbing as she laid her eyes on the child. In two subsequent photos, Pepper got to hold Jack in her arms herself, and her cheeks were streaked with tears as she got her one and only moment with the baby.

News of Chrissy’s third pregnancy came as quite a shock to the model, who was not able to conceive on her own in the past (her first two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, were conceived with help from IVF). She found out she was expecting after having breast implant removal surgery over the summer, and shared the news with fans in August. Unfortunately, just weeks later, she began facing serious complications due to a “weak placenta”, and she was hospitalized earlier this week when her body wouldn’t stop bleeding.

At first, Chrissy let fans know that both she and the baby were healthy, but after a few days, things got worse. Chrissy suffered a “clot” and doctors nearly lost the baby’s heartbeat. Eventually, the model’s body simply could not house baby Jack any longer, and she miscarried. She shared the news with fans in an absolutely heartbreaking Instagram post.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Chrissy wrote. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.” She added, “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”.