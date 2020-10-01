Chrissy Teigen Gets Love From Kim Kardashian & More Stars After Losing 3rd Child: ‘We Are Here For You’

After Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared the heartbreaking news that they lost their third child, celebrities flooded the pair’s social media feeds with well wishes.

Chrissy Teigen shared the heartbreaking news that she miscarried her third child on Sept. 30. The model wrote an emotional post on Instagram to reveal the tragedy, and she was showered with love from fans and fellow celebrities in the comments section of the post. Stars from Kim Kardashian to Gabrielle Union and more sent messages of positivity to Chrissy amidst her devastation.

“We’re always here for you and love you guys so much,” Kim wrote. Gabrielle added, “We love you guys so much and will always be here for whatever y’all need. Always,” and Hailey Baldwin chimed in with, “I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John [Legend], praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time.” Another star to comment was Paris Hilton, who wrote, “My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful.”

Channing Tatum also left a comment, writing, “Sending so much love to you right now,” while Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said, “I am so sorry. Praying for you and your beautiful family.” Viola Davis wrote, “So very sorry Chrissy and John. A big virtual hug of love, love, love and more,” and La La Anthony gushed, “Sending so much love and prayers to you, John and the family. My heart goes out to you. Praying for peace and healing.”

Chrissy found out she was unexpectedly pregnant with her third child after having breast implant removal surgery earlier this summer. Because she used IVF to get pregnant with her first two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, Chrissy was not expecting to conceive naturally. In September, she was put on bed rest due to some complications in the pregnancy.

Earlier this week, Chrissy was hospitalized due to bleeding that would not stop. She explained to fans that she and her unborn baby boy were healthy, but that her placenta was not holding up for the little guy like it was supposed to be. On the morning of Sept. 29, she had a major scare due to a blood clot.

Sadly, Chrissy and John’s worst fears were realized on Sept. 30, when they lost the baby, despite “bags and bags of blood transfusions.” Chrissy shared emotional photos from the hospital, including one where she was crying in bed, and another where she held her baby, who the couple named Jack, for the first and only time. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about,” Chrissy admitted. “The kind of pain we never felt before.”

She added, “Jack, I’m so sorry the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. We are truly grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”