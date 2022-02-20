Chrissy Teigen Confirms She’s Undergoing IVF & Begs People To ‘Stop Asking’ If She’s Pregnant

Alongside of a photo of her working out, Chrissy revealed that she is hopeful to ‘save as many eggs’ as she can during her next IVF round to make ‘strong, healthy’ embryos.

Chrissy Teigen, 36, has confirmed she’s undergoing another round of IVF after the loss of son Jack in Sept. 2020. “hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she confirmed via Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 20. The lengthy caption was accompanied by a photo of Chrissy working out in front of a stunning beach view.

She went on to detail how the process is going — admitting she doesn’t “mind” the “shots,” but isn’t a fan of the “bloating” before getting to an important request from her fans. “I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!” she explained.

While reminding her followers she “loves” them, the Cravings author took the opportunity to remind the social media realm to “please stop” asking women if they’re pregnant in general. “But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu?” she signed off.

The model-turned-entrepreneur shared an image of injections and other medical tools that hinted she was undergoing egg retrieval a day prior. “Here we go again,” the caption simply read, not offering any further details — but certainly suggesting she was looking at going the route of a surrogacy.

Chrissy and husband John Legend, 43, are the parents of two kids: daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3. In 2020, the couple announced their third pregnancy in John’s “Wild” music video, with the singer cradling her growing bump. A few short weeks later, however, Chrissy sadly miscarried the little boy, who she named Jack. At the time, she was about halfway through the pregnancy.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” Chrissy wrote at the time. “Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”