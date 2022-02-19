Breaking News

Chrissy Teigen Appears To Be Planning Surrogacy 16 Months After Tragic Loss Of Son Jack

The cookbook author hinted at surrogacy with a photo of what appears to be egg retrieval tools and the caption, ‘Here we go again.’

Chrissy Teigen may have a lot in store for 2022 as she seemingly hinted at the possibility of adding a new family member to her brood. The Cravings cookbook author and veteran supermodel, 36, sparked the speculation after she shared a snap of needles and capsules alongside a pink cartoon uterus to her Instagram Stories recently, per TMZ. With the makings of an egg retrieval procedure in the post and the caption, “Here we go again,” it appeared Chrissy was teasing a pregnancy via surrogacy.

Chrissy Teigen hinted at a possible pregnancy via surrogacy. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The Sports Illustrated alum — who shares daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, with husband John Legend — would likely opt for a surrogate, as she mourned that she would never be pregnant again in December 2020, three months after losing her unborn son Jack. “I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.”

In October 2020, Chrissy revealed to her fans she had recently suffered the loss of her third pregnancy. The emotional and heartbreaking Instagram post detailed the difficult journey the couple endured. At the halfway point of her pregnancy with Jack, Chrissy was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 27, 2020, after having continual bleeding from a weakened placenta following 10 days of doctor-ordered home bedrest. In heartbreaking news, she and John lost their son Jack on Sept 30. 

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Chrissy wrote. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.” She added, “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

 