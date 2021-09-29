See Message

Chrissy Teigen Pens Emotional Tribute To The Son She ‘Almost Had’ 1 Year After Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen opened up in an emotional Instagram post on National Son’s Day, almost 1 year after her miscarriage.

After experiencing complications during her third pregnancy, Chrissy Teigen, 35, opened up about her heartbreaking miscarriage. In an Instagram post shared on Sept. 28, the model penned an emotional tribute in honor of her unborn son, Jack.

In the photo, which you can see below, a devastated Chrissy is laying in a hospital bed while being comforted by husband John Legend. The Cravings author shared the emotional post with her 35.4 million followers with the caption, “and to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to”. 

The post continued, “i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever.”

Fans were quick to share their condolences for the model in the comments. “Thank you for your openness and courage to share your grief and pain,” one fan shared. Another commented, “sending you love from one loss mom to another, thank you for continuing to share your sacred journey.” Needless to say, the post was flooded with heart emojis and positive affirmations to support the model during this challenging time.

As fans would know, Chrissy had been open about her pregnancy journey and sharing every detail on socials. Unfortunately, there was a sad medical turn near the halfway point in her third pregnancy when she was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 27, 2020, and she had endured continual bleeding from a weakened placenta following 10 days of doctor-ordered home bedrest. She shared the news with fans in a heartbreaking Instagram post that she and her husband, had lost baby Jack on Sept. 30.

Chrissy Teigen shared an emotional tribute to her unborn son, Jack, on Sept. 28. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Chrissy wrote. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.” She added, “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Hopefully, the openness of this unfortunate loss will assist others in getting the help that is needed. Currently John and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauty share children, Luna, 5, and Miles, 3.