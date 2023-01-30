Kyle Richards Shows Off Her Washboard Abs After Denying Ozempic Weight Loss

Kyle Richards, 54, is showing off her chiseled abs in her latest Instagram Story selfie. The stunning Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star snapped a mirror selfie while she was working on her fitness in the gym on Monday, Jan. 30, and looked incredible in black and orange workout leggings and a long-sleeved gray athletic shirt that she lifted up to give a glimpse of her rock-solid abs. According to the writing in her Story, she had just gotten done with or was about to begin a cardio workout recommended by fitness influencer Cory Gregory. Cory then reposted the snapshot onto his own Story and shared the link to the workout so others could exercise just like a housewife.

Kyle has certainly been feeling confident in her body lately — as she should. Just last week, she took a moment from the Mexican getaway she shared with castmate Teddi Mellencamp and others to post a sizzling snapshot of herself relaxing poolside. As seen below, her fit physique was on full display in a sexy double-layered bikini from SAME. Her skin glowed as she was soaking up the sun and she looked completely at ease. “Calm before the storm,” she captioned the picture, which seemed to hint that filming for RHOBH may commence soon.

The Life Is Not a Reality Show author recently came under fire for reportedly using a Type 2 diabetes medication called Ozempic to lose weight. However, she addressed the gossip during her Jan. 19 Amazon Live session and denied doing so. “I do the Peloton, a very long, extensive ab routine. I’m now doing weights. I always did light weights, but now I’ve increased the weights that I’m lifting. And then I will run, either outside or, depending on the weather, I will run on the treadmill,” she explained of her workout routine.

In addition to regularly working out, Kyle said she also completely changed her diet to promote weight loss. “Like I said, [I do not use] Ozempic or that other one that starts with an M,” she noted. “I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it. No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol.’”

She doubled down on her claim during Tamra Judge and Teddi’s Two Ts in a Pod podcast last week and also denied having a tummy tuck despite wanting one. “I had a breast reduction. I wanted a tummy tuck because of the skin from having four babies, the excess skin because no matter how much you work out, you always will have that skin if it’s not taken away,” she clarified.