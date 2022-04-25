Kyle Richards Rocks Sexy Swimsuit & Poses For Cheeky New Photo In Laguna Beach

Suns out buns out for Kyle Richards! The 53-year-old seems to be enjoying her Laguna Beach vacation as of late, taking to Instagram on Sunday to show off her derrière in a sexy black one-piece swimsuit. “I ain’t no hollaback girl,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned the post as she posted her right leg up on her hotel balcony while putting her behind on display. She also added the hashtag “#thiss–tisbananas,” making a, dare we say cheeky, reference to Gwen Stefani‘s 2004 hit.

This isn’t the first time the reality star has blown us away with her stellar style! Back in November 2021, while attending her niece Paris Hilton‘s wedding to financier Carter Reum, Kyle was joined by her husband Mauricio Umansky, 51, as the two danced the night away in stunning looks. In photos you can check out here, Kyle wore a deep green dress, which featured a low-cut neckline and hugged her impressive physique nicely. To complete the look, Kyle wore her long, brunette hair in loose curls and carried a silver clutch and rocked silver heels to match.

Although the Los Angeles native seems to have been enjoying her various vacations and outings, things behind-the-scenes may not be so full of sunshine. As seen in the trailer for season 12 of RHOBH, it’s revealed that Kyle and her sister Kathy Hilton are currently feuding, as Lisa Rinna steps in and tells Kathy she can’t “get away with it,” to which Kyle then breaks down and questions her older sibling about her actions.

So what exactly is going on with the Richards sisters, a family well-known for its history of challenges? Kyle gave PEOPLE a mere peek into the drama in March when she said there was “so much going on with everybody right out of the gate” on the show that it was “drama from day one.” We will just have to wait and see!