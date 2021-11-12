Kyle Richards Stuns In Plunging Green Dress For Niece Paris Hilton’s Wedding With Husband Mauricio

Kyle Richards looked stunning when she attended her niece, Paris Hilton’s, wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. The ‘RHOBH’ star was shining bright in an emerald green dress.

Kyle Richards, 52, always makes a statement in her outfits, no matter where she goes, and that’s exactly what she did at Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. Paris’s aunt looked gorgeous in her outfit as she arrived to the nuptials with her husband, Mauricio Umansky. The actress/reality star wore a deep green dress, which featured a low-cut neckline and hugged her figure nicely.

To complete the look, Kyle wore her long, brunette hair in loose curls. She carried a silver clutch and rocked silver heels to match. She also wore coral-tinted blush and rosy lipstick, along with dark makeup lining the tom and bottom of her eyes. Meanwhile, Mauricio was super handsome in a black suit with white button down and his glasses.

Not only did Kyle look gorgeous at the wedding, but so did her sister, Kathy Hilton , who was the mother of the bride. Kathy showed up to the wedding in a loose-fitted white dress, which was adorned with small hearts. Kyle has been with her sister, Kathy, and Paris, every step of the way during the wedding process. Earlier in October, Paris had an Alice in Wonderland-themed bridal shower that was over-the-top and fabulous, and of course, Kyle was in attendance to support her niece.

For the bridal shower, Kyle looked amazing in a long-sleeve black mini dress that was covered in neon flowers. The dress featured a deep V-neckline that was lined with rainbow stripes and she topped her look off with a pair of bright red, peep-toe mule heels. Kyle was joined at the shower by her family, friends, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates including Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Ever since Paris and Carter got engaged in Feb. 2021 after one year of dating, the couple has been having a ton of celebrations for their big day. Aside from her bridal shower, Carter and Paris actually had a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas where they were surrounded by friends and family. Congratulations to the happy couple!