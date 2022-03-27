Gwen Stefani Rocks Head-To-Toe Camo For Date With Blake Shelton At Son Zuma’s Baseball Game

The gorgeous couple was all smiles just days after Gwen made an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ without her wedding ring.

Stronger than ever! Gwen Stefani was spotted looking loved-up with her husband Blake Shelton just days after she did an interview without her wedding ring. The No Doubt lead singer and her country music star beau made a united front at her son Zuma’s baseball game in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 26).

Even though it was a quick trip to a local baseball field, Gwen still pulled out all the stops in the fashion department. The “Don’t Speak” singer looked every inch the cover girl in a fabulous camouflage ensemble. She paired the daring style with a simple white tee and matching high tops. Her trademark blonde tresses were wrapped up in a bun, as she went minimal with the makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Blake kept it low-key in a black shirt, faded denim and a baseball cap.

On Thursday (March 24), Gwen showed up to Jimmy Kimmel Live without her wedding ring — but she quickly cleared up any misunderstandings about the move. “I forgot to wear my ring. It’s like the first time!” Gwen confessed to the host. “I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is and then hello empty finger,” she said with a laugh. “I’m so embarrassed! I’m sorry, Blakey. I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, so here we are.”

Zuma is the 15-year-old son she shares Gavin Rossdale, who has been having quite the time playing the field recently with a bevy of beauties. His whirlwind romances come eight months after Gwen walked down the aisle with Blake. The couple were married on Blake’s 1,500 acre Oklahoma ranch in a wedding officiated by close friend Carson Daly. Gavin was not in attendance of the wedding. Sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Gavin and Gwen “don’t have a relationship except for the kids” and “communicate as minimal as possible.” The exes also share sons Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. The insider added that Gavin wasn’t “phased” by Gwen’s second marriage and there was “zero surprise” about him not being included.