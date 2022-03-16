Kyle & Kim Richards Skip Sister Kathy Hilton’s Birthday Dinner After Reported ‘RHOBH’ Meltdown

Kyle and Kim Richards didn’t appear in Kathy Hilton’s ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star-studded birthday pic taken at a restaurant in West Hollywood, CA.

Kathy Hilton had a ton of guests at her 63rd birthday bash on March 15 but her sisters Kyle and Kim Richards weren’t among them. The socialite had a dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, CA two days after her real birthday on Sunday, and shared an Instagram photo of the gathering on March 16. In the pic, she can be seen smiling while surrounded by various people, including some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members, but no Kyle, 53, or Kim, 57.

Despite the obvious absences of Kyle and Kim, a source told Page Six that there’s nothing bad going on between the siblings and they simply couldn’t make it because they had other things to do. Kyle was apparently “filming” and Kim “had a commitment with one of her daughters.”

On the same day as Kathy’s birthday dinner, Kyle took to her Instagram page to share a photo to her story that showed a cameraman and two producers standing behind her in her home. However, a source also told Page Six that she was not filming for RHOBH because season 12 has already finished filming. Neither Kyle or Kim posted birthday tributes for Kathy on social media.

Before Kathy’s birthday dinner, she made headlines for reports that she “got upset” over the drama that happened in RHOBH‘s 12th season. She reportedly left off on uncertain terms with castmates Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne after Erika was at the same nightclub she was when she had an apparent meltdown. Erika reportedly heard Kim use foul language during the alleged moody moment and told Lisa about it. After Lisa supposedly took Erika’s side in the situation, things starting to get rocky between them and Kathy.

After all the reported drama, it’s unclear whether or not Kathy will return to RHOBH for a 13th season. “I mean, look, she’s about to have one more grandchild (Nicky Hilton is expecting her third child), who knows what else. I think she’s enjoyed the experience,” Kathy’s manager told RadarOnline when asked about whether or not she’ll be back on the small screen.