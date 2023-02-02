Kyle Richards Details Her 2-Hour Daily Workouts After Slamming Ozempic Rumors (Exclusive)

Kyle Richards opened up about how much work goes into her daily fitness routine. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about maintaining her physical health and why it is so important to her at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on February 1. “I’m very aware of looking out for my health and my heart. I have lost a lot of family members to cancer, so I eat really well,” Kyle explained. “I’m very aware of what I put in my body.”

The Halloween Kills star then detailed the workout regimen that goes along with her clean diet. “I work out every day. I’m usually in the gym for about two hours a day,” she said. “Actually, I do a lot of cardio. It’s really, really important for women to exercise and to eat right. I can’t stress that enough.”

The workout 411 comes only a few weeks after Kyle slammed the rumors that her movie star figure was achieved by using Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes medication often abused to lose weight. During her Jan. 19 Amazon Live session, the reality star listed her exercise routine before taking aim at the gossip. “Like I said, [I do not use] Ozempic or that other one that starts with an M,” she noted. “I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it. No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol.’”

A few days later, Kyle put to bed the Ozempic rumors once again, as well as any plastic surgery ones that were floating around. “I have never tried Ozempic, and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May,” she said in the comments section after Page Six posted a photo of her to Instagram. “I’m honest about what I do. “But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better, then pop off, sister.”

