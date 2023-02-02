Kyle Richards Reveals The 2 Cast Members She’d Love To See Return To ‘RHOBH’ (Exclusive)

As the last remaining OG of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards, 54, is constantly fielding questions about the future of the show. Following Lisa Rinna‘s exit, Kyle revealed in January that she’s ready for Chrissy Teigen, 37, to finally join the show, but that’s probably not gonna happen. As the season 13 cast gears up for the start of filming, Kyle told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY which former Housewives she wants back on the show.

“I would love to see my sister Kim [Richards] come back,” Kyle told us at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, on February 1.

“I would love to see Teddi [Mellencamp] come back,” Kyle also said. “I don’t know. I think probably Kim and Teddi, I would say.”

Kim starred in the first five seasons of the Bravo show, during which she got into some nasty fights with her sister. Meanwhile, Teddi joined the show for season 8 and formed a tight bond with Kyle almost immediately. Teddi was fired after season 10, but she has made guest appearances on the show since then.

We also asked Kyle how she’d feel about her old pal Lisa Vanderpump returning to the show. Remember, Kyle and Lisa had a major falling out on season 9 over the infamous “Puppygate” scandal, which caused Lisa to quit the show.

“Listen, I am nostalgic, you know, and it’s not lost on me that Lisa was great on the show,” Kyle admitted. “And we had a great relationship while it lasted. But you know, I think we have a strong cast as it is.”

Bravo has yet to announce the official cast for RHOBH season 13, which is rumored to begin filming in mid February. Rinna and Diana Jenkins have both confirmed they aren’t returning. Kyle, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff are expected to return, along with one or two newbies. There’s been no confirmation about Kathy Hilton‘s future on the show, either.