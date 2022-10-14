‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Reveals She’s Still In ‘Intense Therapy’ 1 Year After Home Invasion (Exclusive)

One year has passed since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, 46, was held at gunpoint in a terrible home invasion and robbery, while her two small children were home and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley, 55, was out of the country on business. Dorit gave an update on how she’s doing today in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at BravoCon.

“I am in therapy. Thank god for therapy,” Dorit told us. Fans saw Dorit participate in an Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EDMR) therapy session during the current season of RHOBH, in order to help herself walk through the trauma.

The Beverly Beach founder explained to HL that she’s currently in “intense therapy”, adding, “and I don’t see me being out of therapy anytime soon.” Dorit also said that she’s taking her mental recovery process “one day at a time.”

Dorit’s Encino, CA mansion was robbed while the Bravo star and her children Jagger, 8, and Phoenix, 6, were home on October 27. Dorit allegedly told the three unidentified male intruders, “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother,” as she begged for her life. Dorit confirmed in an Instagram post after the terrifying incident that she and her kids weren’t harmed during the robbery. She also opened up about the home invasion on the show to some of her co-stars, including Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne.

“I thought this is it. I’m going to die. He’s going to pull the trigger, and then I envisioned them killing me and then going and killing my kids,” Dorit said to her fellow Housewives on the season 12 premiere. Kyle and the rest of the ladies suggested she get into some sort of therapy right away, and Dorit agreed.