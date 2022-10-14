‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Reveals She’s Still In ‘Intense Therapy’ 1 Year After Home Invasion (Exclusive)

Dorit Kemsley confirmed to HollywoodLife that she's still working through her emotions from the terrifying home invasion that she experienced in October 2021.

By:
October 14, 2022 6:52PM EDT
Dorit Kemsley
View gallery
Dorit Kemsley Drive-In to Erase MS, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 04 Jun 2021
Barbados, BARBADOS - *EXCLUSIVE* - American fashion designer Dorit Kemsley and her husband, the English businessman Paul Kemsley are seen tanning it up out on the beaches of the beautiful island of Barbados on Tuesday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum sported a pink two piece and was seen drinking something out of a shot glass and smoking a tiny cigarette while all the while checking her phone. Husband Paul also seemed preoccupied on his phone and even took the device with him in the water! So much for unplugging during vacation! Pictured: Dorit Kemsley - Paul Kemsley BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Dorit Kemsley seen for the first time since her Encino home was robbed at gun point Dorit Kemsley seen for the first time since her Encino home was robbed at gun point, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Oct 2021
Image Credit: Shutterstock

One year has passed since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, 46, was held at gunpoint in a terrible home invasion and robbery, while her two small children were home and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley, 55, was out of the country on business. Dorit gave an update on how she’s doing today in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at BravoCon.

Dorit Kemsley
Dorit Kemsley at BravoCon 2022 on October 14 (Photo: Shutterstock)

“I am in therapy. Thank god for therapy,” Dorit told us. Fans saw Dorit participate in an Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EDMR) therapy session during the current season of RHOBH, in order to help herself walk through the trauma.

The Beverly Beach founder explained to HL that she’s currently in “intense therapy”, adding, “and I don’t see me being out of therapy anytime soon.” Dorit also said that she’s taking her mental recovery process “one day at a time.”

Dorit Kemsley
Dorit Kemsley at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Photo: Shutterstock)

Dorit’s Encino, CA mansion was robbed while the Bravo star and her children Jagger, 8, and Phoenix, 6, were home on October 27. Dorit allegedly told the three unidentified male intruders, “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother,” as she begged for her life. Dorit confirmed in an Instagram post after the terrifying incident that she and her kids weren’t harmed during the robbery. She also opened up about the home invasion on the show to some of her co-stars, including Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne.

“I thought this is it. I’m going to die. He’s going to pull the trigger, and then I envisioned them killing me and then going and killing my kids,” Dorit said to her fellow Housewives on the season 12 premiere. Kyle and the rest of the ladies suggested she get into some sort of therapy right away, and Dorit agreed.

More From Our Partners

ad