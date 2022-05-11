‘RHOBH’ Recap: Dorit Kemsley Details Terrifying Break-In, Says She Was Nearly Killed

The Season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills kicked off just as it should — with many of the ladies taking part in workout classes, getting massages, and flying internationally. These women live lives of luxury and that’s why we enjoy watching their stories unfold, but those feelings of envy came to a screeching halt when Dorit Kemsley‘s terrifying break-in unfolded on the screen. But before we get to that, let’s unpack what a few of the ladies revealed in the first few minutes of this week’s episode.

To start, Sutton Stracke is “single and ready to mingle”. And so is Garcelle Beauvais, as during a trip to Miami together, she suggested to Sutton that they go hunting for men — or a man, who that they could tag team. She claimed she was joking, but it may not be a bad idea. Later, Erika Jayne told Lisa Rinna that she is also dating again, and enjoying having sex with the men that she’s meeting. Lisa is obviously married, so she’s not meeting any new men, but she’s married to one of the Sexiest Men Alive — Harry Hamlin — so she’s doing alright. She is, however, upset with Sutton for claiming on WWHL that she didn’t thank Sutton for an alleged invite to one of Elton John‘s charity events.

Sutton claims she invited Lisa and Harry to the event, but Lisa claims she and Harry got invited by Elton himself and they only sat at Sutton’s table as a favor. Lisa is “not happy about” the claim, and while we love mini feuds, we kind of hope this one doesn’t span the entire season. The ladies can definitely do better than this.

Garcelle: “Other than Erika saying its been disproven, I’ve seen nothing. Not in the papers, not in the blogs. Nowhere. If this is true, why isn’t it in the press?” She’s startin’ #RHOBHpic.twitter.com/Pbb7lHjxex — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 9, 2022

Anyway, upon Garcelle and Sutton’s return to Beverly Hills, Garcelle met up with Erika for a workout. And afterwards, she asked Erika if she’d be willing to apologize to Sutton for “threatening” her last season. But Erika didn’t think she ever threatened Sutton, even though she openly told her that she’d “come for” her if she called her a liar again. Furthermore, Erika said that Sutton was asking for it. She said Sutton takes a lot of swings, so she should expect people to swing back.

Erika further told Garcelle that she’s not responsible for any pain those “widows and orphans” went through, after her ex, Tom Girardi, allegedly stole their plane crash settlement money. It was something that Sutton accused her of last season, but Erika said those claims, which said she was also responsible for taking and spending the money, have been disproven. Garcelle, however, found that hard to believe since it hadn’t been reported yet. And when producers asked Erika for any proof saying that she’s off the hook, Erika told them to find it themselves. “Bravo can do their due diligence,” she snapped back at a producer, when they asked “when and how” the claims were disproven. “Go f***ing read everything that my lawyers have put out [publicly].” Erika further explained that any claims against her haven’t been “dismissed“, but it’s now time to “smile and have fun”. Garcelle, on the other hand, thinks Erika’s just “in denial”.

Finally, Erika revealed that she’s not focusing on her divorce from Tom just yet. While they are separated, she said she has much bigger lawsuits to worry about at the moment.

And that brings us back to Dorit. After attending a wedding in London, she and her two children returned to Beverly Hills without PK. He stayed back in London for a few more days, meaning, Dorit and her kids were at home alone for a bit. And it was during one of those nights at home without PK that two armed robbers broke into Dorit’s home and held her at gunpoint.

#RHOBH Preview: After Dorit is held up at gunpoint, Sutton reveals she has bigger issues like immigration holding up her friend designer💀 pic.twitter.com/dda01Wqoy3 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 10, 2022

Following the “violent home invasion”, the ladies rallied around Dorit and gave her all the support she needed. Kyle Richards was in tears for days over the entire ordeal, but someone who wasn’t as bothered by the incident was Sutton. When she went over to Kyle’s house, and learned how upset Dorit and PK were, she said she was “putting out fires” of her own “all day, too”. And when Kyle asked her what sort of “fire” she was putting out, she said she was struggling to get a French designer into the country to help her with her house. “It’s all relative,” Sutton said after Kyle told Sutton that she couldn’t believe she was comparing her situation to Dorit’s. “It’s been a weird day — a weird morning. It’s like out of a movie,” Sutton added. Then, instead of talking about Dorit, Sutton told Kyle how she scheduled a therapy session the following week because she was feeling “weird energy”. She did, however, apologize for not having a life as exciting as getting “held at gunpoint”.

Sutton then took a dig at Erika, saying she, herself, doesn’t need a man with money because she has her own money. But she suspects that Erika is missing her “big house” and all the money that came from her relationship with Tom, so she’s probably hoping to meet another man that will provide those luxuries for her.

Then, in the final scene of this week’s episode, most of the ladies united at Kyle’s house to comfort Dorit. It was Erika, Garcelle, Lisa and the hostess herself (Kyle), so Sutton and Crystal Kung Minkoff weren’t present. But upon Dorit’s arrival, she shared the horrific details of the break-in. “When PK’s out of the town, the kids always sleep with me. I put [daughter] Phoenix down in my bed, and I was so exhausted, and so jet-lagged. And I thought, ‘You know what? I’m so tired.’ So I picked her up and I put her in her bed. I came back, washed my face, brushed my teeth, and got in bed. And I grabbed my pillow, and I was so happy to be in bed. Then, all of a sudden, I hear the door open,” she began telling the group.

“I thought it was my kids. Then, I don’t see them and I don’t see them. So I get out of my bed, and that’s when I saw — not a little person, but a big person. When he saw me, he panicked. And he charged at me, grabbed me, put me down, [and yelled], ‘Get down on the f***ing ground, I’m going to f***ing kill you!’ He put a gun to me, and I was just hunched over sobbing, going, ‘Please I have little babies. Please, I’m a mother, I beg of you — my kids need me, please please pleas please [don’t kill me], my kids need me.’ And I was begging him, and the other guy [said], ‘Just f***ing kill her. Just f***ing kill her.’ It was two men. One of them was collecting all the stuff [asking where the watches and money were], and the other guy stood up and said, ‘Get up. Show us where everything is.’ I said, ‘Okay. Take everything you want, but please don’t take me from my babies. Please don’t let them see you. Please don’t let them see their mommy like this.'”

“I thought this is it. I’m going to die. He’s going to pull the trigger, and then I envisioned them killing me and then going and killing my kids,” Dorit said before telling the ladies that she needs to find a way to get past the trauma she experienced, and they suggested she get into some sort of therapy right away.

It was also during this meeting with the ladies, that Dorit and PK finally reunited. He had just flown into LA, and when he learned Dorit was at Kyle’s he went straight there. They had a tearful hug and he shared how bad he felt for not being there the night their home was broken into. But everyone, including Dorit, told him it wasn’t his fault and it was probably better that he wasn’t there because if he had been, the night could have gone a lot worse.

Want more? New episodes of RHOBH air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.