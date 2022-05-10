‘RHOBH’ Preview: Kyle Is Shocked After Sutton Compares Work Issues To Dorit’s Home Invasion

In a preview for the premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards is visibly upset after finding out her friend Dorit Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint. As for Sutton Stracke? Not so much.

“My allergies are so bad, so I look like I’ve been crying,” Sutton says to an actually crying Kyle upon visiting her home. “Guess what I found in my car? Cookies from yesterday!”

As the pair sits down to discuss the disturbing home invasion, Kyle notes how “terrifying” the situation was. “[Dorit was] begging for her life,” she says. “I was on the phone with PK [Kemsely] who was bawling.”

Sutton joins the conversation by saying how she’s been “putting out fires all day” as well, explaining how immigration officials have impeded on her bringing a French designer in for her business.

Kyle, visibly stunned at Sutton’s ostensible lack of compassion for the situation, says, “that doesn’t seem like a fire.”

Sutton retorts, “Well, it is for me and my business and what I’m trying to do.”

Kyle continues by saying she was “expecting” for her co-star to have more of a dramatic event to complain about. Sutton, however, believes it’s “all relative.”

“I mean, I wasn’t held at gunpoint. I’m sorry,” Sutton adds. “You know, it’s been a weird day, a weird morning,” she adds. “It’s like out of a movie.”

Kyle still seems taken aback by Sutton’s comments, saying in a confessional, “What is wrong with you? Are you that wrapped up in yourself that you are not grasping what just happened to our friend? Oh yeah, ‘Let me hear about your problems.'”

Following the release of the clip, Sutton shared her regret about how she handled the situation. “I had a weird day and so I wasn’t focused and I was insensitive to what happened,” Sutton told PageSix on May 10. “Once I kind of got my brain settled and understood the severity, I think contrite can only explain how I felt.”

She continued to the outlet, “I never would want anything bad to happen to Dorit or her family, ever,. None of us want anything bad to happen to any of us. That is the scariest thing and the environment that we live in, especially here in LA in Beverly Hills, it kind of set me off a little bit.”

She added, “I just wasn’t there. I wasn’t being present. And so I think insensitive is the best word for [my reaction to the break-in]. And I was very sorry for it.”