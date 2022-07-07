‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley, 45, Rocks Tiny Pink Bikini While Vacationing In Barbados: Photos

Dorit Kemsley looked stunning as usual while showing off her fabulous figure in a skimpy pink bikini during her sun-soaked holiday in Barbados. The 45-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was photographed relaxing oceanside as she kicked off the summer with a romantic getaway with husband Paul “PK” Kemsley.

The Bravolebrity wore a sexy two-piece by her own Beverly Beach swimsuit line which showcased her incredible physique and sun-kissed tan. Dorit showed off her ageless beauty as she went makeup-free while lounging in the sun with her husband of seven years. Her ripped abs and long, lean legs were on full display as she made her way around the beach chairs.

The swimsuit designer’s signature blonde locks were styled down in loose, beachy waves. The reality star completed her laid back look with a pair of simple diamond stud earrings and a big floppy sun hat as she kept concealed behind a pair of dark movie star shades.

View Related Gallery 'Real Housewives' Stars In Bikinis: Photos Of Larsa Pippen & More

The blonde beauty was spotted arriving for her afternoon of leisure in a long beige coverup with white cuffed sleeves. She chatted on her phone and with her hubby for a bit before PK headed to cool off in the blue ocean water.

The married couple’s getaway comes nine months after Dorit was robbed in her home at gunpoint in October 2021. As we previously reported, the mother-of-two was a victim of a home invasion and robbery in her Encino Hills mansion. The Los Angeles police confirmed to HollywoodLife at the time that three unidentified male intruders broke in around 10:50pm as Dorit and her two children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were sleeping. “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me,” Dorit begged the intruders, “I’m a mother.”