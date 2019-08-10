‘RHOBH’ Cast: How They Really Feel About Dorit & PK Kemsley’s Current Legal Troubles

Dorit & PK Kemsley are in hot water over a financial legal battle but her ‘RHOBH’ costars are showing their support no matter what!

Dorit Kemsley, 43, and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley are headed to court on Sept. 5. A judge will decide if their frozen bank account can be seized by a creditor after Nicos Kirzis sued PK for a 2011 loan in the amount of $1.2 million. But the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is receiving a ton of support from her fellow cast members, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

“The entire cast of RHOBH is supporting Dorit and PK during their legal troubles as Dorit is tight with all the main cast, but they continue to live life as normally as possible and are confident everything will get cleared up in court,” the insider revealed. Meanwhile, Dorit and PK have been vacationing in Italy with their kids, Jagger, 5, and Phoenix, 3, and the pal added, “They’re financially fine and have nothing to worry about. This trip has been planned for awhile and is something they’re doing before filming begins at the end of the month. They’re doing great.”

“Some of the women have been confused as to how Dorit and PK have so much money as everything with Dorit has to be designer and they wonder how she as so much,” the friend continued. “But to be honest, nobody thinks that hard about it. She’s very over the top, not necessarily in a bad way, but she’s flashy and likes the finer things in life and that’s no secret, however, they’re not billionaires and sometimes they act like it.”

As we reported earlier, if Dorit doesn’t show up to court as scheduled things could be getting even worse as she could end up under arrest over the financial matter. Nicos is accusing PK of not paying back a dime of the loan for years and the reality star even tried to wipe the debt clean in a bankruptcy. Nicos said PK made a payment of $250,000 but that only covered the interest that had accrued over the years which left remaining balance of $1,235,573.66.