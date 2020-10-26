Crystal Kung Minkoff: 5 Things To Know About The Newest ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member

‘RHOBH’ just cast its first-ever Asian American ‘Real Housewife’: Crystal Kung Minkoff! Learn more about the actress-turned-entrepreneur, who’s also married to a big name in Hollywood.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is giving a diamond to someone new: Crystal Kung Minkoff! The food entrepreneur will be the first-ever Asian American to not only join RHOBH, but the Real Housewives franchise overall. This exciting casting was confirmed with HollywoodLife on Oct. 26.

Crystal may be a newcomer to reality television, but she’s no newbie in the Hollywood scene. She’s married to a big-time director, and is also friends with another household name (more on that below). News of Crystal’s casting arrives after the departures of Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp, who left RHOBH after Season 10 wrapped. Now, learn more about the newest “Real Housewife” who’ll be starring on RHOBH in Season 11:

1. Crystal founded Real Coco. You’ve probably seen Real Coco’s coconut-based beverages and snacks at your local health food market or Costco!

2. She’s married to the director of famous children’s movies. Crystal tied the knot with Rob Minkoff in 2007, who’s famous for co-directing the Disney animated film The Lion King with Roger Allers. He also directed The Haunted Mansion, Stuart Little and Stuart Little 2, and Mr. Peabody & Sherman.

3. Crystal worked on one of Rob’s movies. She’s credited as the third assistant director on The Forbidden Kingdom, a 2008 film that Rob directed, according to her iMDB page. Crystal also had a small on-screen role in the movie that starred Jackie Chan. After working on that film, Crystal also appeared as “news reporter #1” in the 2011 film Flypaper.

4. Crystal is the mother of two young children. She welcomed two children with Rob: their son Max, 8, and daughter Zoe, 5. Crystal is a doting mother and often posts adorable photos of her two kids on her Instagram page!

5. Crystal appears to be friends with Kyle and Kim Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton. Crystal attended Kathy’s Christmas party with her husband, Rob, in 2019! She gave a shout-out to Kathy and her husband Richard “Rick” Hilton for throwing the bash in an Instagram post, which included videos of the Hiltons’ famous daughters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton in the DJ booth. Kathy also left clapping and heart emojis underneath Crystal’s wedding anniversary post in Sept. 2020.