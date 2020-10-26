20 Frighteningly Boo-zy Cocktail Recipes To Make This Halloween: Spooquiris, Morgue-ritas & More

Halloween might be a little different this year, but we’ve got some goulishly fun cocktail recipes for you to make while celebrating at home!

Blood Orange Manarita

2 oz. Teremana Blanco Tequila

.75 oz. Fresh Lime juice

1 oz. Fresh Blood Orange Juice

.5 oz. Agave Nectar

Build in a rocks glass. Garnish with a blood orange wheel.

Spiced Gin Apple from the Affina Hotel Collection in NYC

2oz Darnley’s View Spiced Gin

1 ½ oz apple juice

1 ½ oz ginger beer

¾ lemon juice

Bar-spoon cinnamon syrup

Spooquiri

2 oz White Rum

1 oz Passoã

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

0.5 oz Lime Juice

Ghoulishly Grape Punch Recipe

1 64-ounce bottle Ocean Spray® Cran-Grape® Grape Cranberry Juice Drink, chilled

4 cups grape-flavored ginger ale, chilled

1 pint lime sherbet or sorbet

Combine juice drink and ginger ale in a large punch bowl. Spoon scoops of sherbet into bowl. Makes 24 4-ounce servings.

Spooky Nude Soda

A handful of Blackberries

2 Cans of Nude Raspberry Lemon Seltzer

1 Kiwi

Ice cubes

Add 2-3 blackberries in each glass and muddle. Add lots of ice in each glass on top of Blackberries – ice should be filled to the top of glass. Pour the Nude Seltzers into each glass until it’s filled to the top. Remove skin from kiwi, cut in half and mash for a minute. Add muddled kiwi to the top, add a straw and enjoy.

Hibiscus Mango Mocktail

2 oz. Vital Proteins Blackberry Hibiscus Collagen Water™

1½ oz. POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

1½ oz. mango nectar

½ oz. simple syrup

Combine ingredients into a shaker over ice and strain into a wine glass. Garnish with fresh chopped mango or fresh pomegranates seeds.

Boozie Freezies Brisky Frisky Daiquiri

Rum Just had a Snowball Fight With Strawberries, Lemons, and Limes. Introducing Boozie Freezies, an alcoholic freeze pop product line made with premium spirits, fruit purees and concentrates, a dash of sugar, and sweetened with Monk Fruit, a natural sweetener with no calories. Boozie Freeezies arrive unfrozen. All you have to do is pop them in the freezer them and your ready-to-go!

Deadly Spice

La Adelita Tequila Blanco

Passion fruit puree

St. Germain

Agave

Lime juice

Jalapeño

Cilantro leaves

Pinch of tajin

Smoke, Mirrors and Colors

1.5 ounces of Crystal Head Aurora

1 ounce of dry vermouth

½ ounce of mezcal

Add all ingredients to mixing glass; stir. Strain into a coupe glass.

Cutwater Spirits Spooky Skimmer

2 oz Cutwater American Rye Whiskey

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

.75 oz simple syrup

Red wine

Combine Cutwater American Rye, lemon, and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake until cold, and strain over fresh ice. Float red wine and garnish with a Luxardo Cherry.

Tanteo Morgue-rita

2 oz. Tanteo® Jalapeño Tequila

3/4 oz. Agave Nectar

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1 Tbsp. Activated Charcoal Powder

Add all the ingredients in a shaker. Shake well and pour into a Tanteo Jalapeno Salt rimmed, ice-filled Coupe Glass.

Smoked Cinnamon Old Fashioned with Orange Essence from BBQGuys

2 cinnamon sticks

2 oz rye whiskey

1/2 oz simple syrup

2 dashes bitters

Ice

Lighter or match (We recommend the 13-Inch Piezo Refillable Butane Lighter With Flexible Shaft from BBQGuys)

Hold flame to cinnamon stick until it catches fire. (Note: If cinnamon won’t light, dry it in the oven for 10 minutes on low heat). Put cinnamon stick on a flat plate, place glass over cinnamon stick, and leave for 2-3 minutes. Turn over glass and release aromatic cinnamon smoke. Add rye whiskey, simple syrup, and 2 dashes of bitters to glass. Add ice and briefly stir. Cut medallion of orange peel, avoiding the pith. With the outside of the peel (the orange part) facing in, bend between thumb and forefinger in the direction of your cocktail. Lightly squeeze peel while bringing it toward a small flame. The burst of orange oil from the peel should ignite in a small flash. The peel should not light on fire. Rub the peel around the rim of the glass and drop into the cocktail. Garnish with a fresh cinnamon stick and enjoy!

Don Francisco Margarita

2 parts Hornitos Plata or Reposado Tequila

1 part orange juice

½ part freshly squeezed lime juice

¾ part honey syrup*

Combine ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice, shake and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange slice or edible marigold. Optional salt and chili rim for garnish. To Make Honey Syrup*: Combine equal parts honey and hot water. Stir until honey is fully dissolved. Let cool. Store refrigerated in airtight containing for up to three weeks.

Ketel One Vodka’s Harvest Mule

1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka

3.5 oz Ginger Beer

1.5 oz Fresh Squeezed Apple Juice

.25 oz of Local Honey

Blood Orange Citrus Sunshine & Cinnamon Stick Garnish

Add all ingredients together to mix. Bottle and refrigerate. Take a Ketel One Copper Mug, add your ingredients over ice, finish with a Citrus Sunshine & cinnamon stick garnish.

‘Saweet & Sour’ Recipe by Saweetie

1 ½ oz Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

½ oz Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz Pineapple Juice

½ oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Lemon/Lime Soda

Shake all but soda. Add soda. Strain over fresh ice. Garnish with pineapple wedge, candied ginger or lime.

Cold Toddy, in partnership with Sourced Craft Cocktails

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old

Fresh-squeezed lemon juice

Homemade honey syrup

Homemade apple cider

Spooky Sips By Taffer’s Mixologist x @frontporchcocktails

2 oz. Tequila

3 oz. Raspberry Simple Syrup (boil fresh raspberries with simply syrup)

2 oz. Cucumber Juice

2 oz. Lime

Topped with Taffer’s Mixologist’s Cucumber Jalapeno Sparkling Craft Cocktail

Muddled jalapeno if you’re feeling spicy!

Recuerdo Apple Cider

1.5 oz Recuerdo Mezcal con Gusano

2 orange slices

1 cinnamon stick

.75 oz simple syrup

Apple cider

Soda water

In a shaker muddle the orange slices, cinnamon stick, and simple syrup then add the Recuerdo Mezcal, fill with ice and shake. Double strain into a highball with ice, fill with apple cider, and finish with a splash of soda. Garnish with a piece of the cinnamon stick.

Eyeball Daiquiri by @theroguebrusselsprout

2 oz Kōloa Kaua’i Gold Rum

2 oz horned melon seeds

1 oz lime juice

0.5 oz simple syrup.

Shake and pour without straining into a chilled glass.

The Ursula By Lionfish Delray

1.5 oz Green Chartreuse

.5 oz Simple

1 oz Pineapple

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz Combier

A large sprig of mint

Add all the ingredients into a shaker tin with ice and shake. Fine strain into coupe glass.

Nebula9 Midnight Magic Mango Martini

2 oz Nebula9 Mystic Mango Vodka

.5 oz Cranberry Juice

.5 oz Pineapple Juice

Shake

Garnish with an orange peel, if desired.

The Afterlife

1½ parts Avión Silver

½ parts lime juice

3 parts ginger beer or Ginger Ale

Optional: ¼ part crème de cassis

Rim highball glass with salt/colored sugar mix. Build cocktail in glass. Add ice, garnish with lime wedge or wheel.

Pineapple Potion

2 parts BACARDÍ Spiced Rum

4 parts pineapple juice

For Garnish: Pineapple wedge & leaf

Fill a highball or Tiki glass with cubed or crushed ice. Pour in the BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, followed by the pineapple.

Corpse Reviver #2

3/4oz Monkey 47 Gin

3/4oz Lillet Blanc

3/4oz Cointreau or Orange Liqueur

3/4oz Fresh Lemon Juice

2 Dashes or rinse of Pernod

Absinthe

Add all ingredients to a shaker, fill completely with ice, seal your shaker and shake for 5-7 seconds. Strain into the glass of your choice that has been rinsed or sprayed with Pernod Absinthe and garnish with a lemon twist.

Atkins Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Spice Cocktail

2 ounces rum

1 tablespoon canned pumpkin

¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

5 drops stevia liquid

Cinnamon stick and star anise for garnish

Shake together rum, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, and stevia in a jar with a tight fitting lid. Place cinnamon stick and star anise on a glass for garnish, pour in the drink and serve.

BLOODY SUNRISE at SLS Brickell

1.5 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado

3 oz. orange juice

.5 oz. grenadine

Orange slice and cherry for garnish

In a Collins glass, combine ice, tequila and orange juice. Don’t mix in the grenadine, and instead let it ooze from the top to give a more Halloween-themed effect. Garnish with one orange slice and a cherry.

VAMPIRE RITUAL at Chotto Matte Miami

1.5 oz La Adelita Tequila Reposado

0.5 oz of Chambord Liqueur

0.75 oz passion fruit

0.5 oz lime juice

0.75 oz agave

2 Filthy Black Cherries

1 lemon twist

Add all ingredients to shaker. Shake well and pour over rock glass with one large ice cube. Garnish with two Filthy Black Cherries and lemon twist.

Broken Bones

2 oz Broken Shed Vodka

½ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Simple Syrup

1½ oz Pomegranate Juice

Shake all ingredients well in a shaker and double strain into a glass goblet.

La Pinta Pumpkin Patch

1.5 oz La Pinta

.5 oz Mezcal – Mezcal Rosaluna

1 oz Lemon Juice

.75 oz Simple Syrup

Combine La Pinta, mezcal, lemon juice and simple syrup into cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and mix well. Strain into martini or coupe glass. Garnish with pomegranate.

Jungle Myna Created by Mixologist Diego Calva

1 oz Tanqueray Rangpur Gin

.5 oz Aperitivo

.75 oz Pineapple Juice

.25 oz Lime Juice

.25 oz Simple Syrup

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Lime Wheel

Build all ingredients in a shaker and shake. Strain into a rocks glass over ice and garnish with lime wheel.

Peach Smash from Tesse Restaurant

2 oz Guillotine Originale

1/2 Lemon Squeezed

1/4 Peach Sliced and Muddled

.75 oz Simple Syrup

Shake for 10 seconds, Strain, Pour. Garnish with Peach Slices, a Mint Sprig and Lemon for Zest. *Best Served With Crushed Ice.

Cinnamon Apple Smash

1.5oz King St. Vodka

Half an Orange, Juiced

Sparkling Apple Cider

Ice

3/4 oz Fall Spiced Brown Sugar Simple Syrup

1 Cup Water

1 Cup Brown Sugar

2 Cinnamon Sticks

1/4 tsp Allspice

1/4 tsp Nutmeg

1/4 tsp Ginger

1/4 tsp Cloves

Haven and Hell

1½ oz. RumHaven

1½ oz. Pineapple Juice

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz. Simple Syrup

2-3 Slices of Chili/Jalapeño Pepper

Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and shake vigorously. Double strain cocktail into an ice-filled double old fashioned rocks glass. Garnish with chili or jalapeno pepper slices.

Madam Morticia

3 oz. Madam Pattirini Gin

½ oz. Lemon Juice

Dash of Grenadine

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

Soda Water

Pour Madam Pattirini Gin, lemon juice, and grapefruit juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice; shake until cold. Serve into a bone-chilling Champagne glass and add a small dash of grenadine. Top with a splash of chilled soda water and get a wicked start to the bewitching hour.

The BON V!V Fall For You

1 oz vodka

2 oz mulled cider syrup* (fresh cider, w/ maple, cinnamon, spices)

1 can BON V!V Pear Elderflower Spiked Seltzer

Pear slice garnish

Fresh sage leaf garnish

Roll lip of chilled glass in maple and dip in cinnamon sugar, fill glass with large ice cube, pour vodka, cider syrup, top with BON V!V Pear Elderflower, garnish with pear slice & sage.

Green Zombie Punch

Serves 4-6

6 oz. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka

22.4 oz. (2 bottles) Smirnoff Ice Green Apple

18 oz. green apple soda

1/2 gallon lime sherbet

1/4 tsp. black food color

2 tablespoons water

Candy eyeballs

Pour Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and two bottles of Smirnoff Ice Green Apple into a punch bowl and stir together until blended. Float scoops of lime sherbet on top of punch. Pour green apple soda over scoops to create foam. Mix food color and water. Drizzle foam with black food color mixture and garnish with candy eyeballs before serving.

Poison Apple

1 ½ oz. Black Button Distilling Four Grain Bourbon

½ oz. Black Button Distilling Apple Pie Moonshine

2 oz. Apple cider

1 oz. Ginger syrup

1 oz. Brown sugar butter syrup

GARNISH: Apple chunks

GLASS: Rocks glass

Shake all ingredients together; serve in rocks glass with ice.

Smoky Halloween Colada

2 oz. Casamigos Mezcal

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.75 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice

.75 oz. Coconut Puree by REAL

.25 oz. Ginger Syrup by Liber & Co.

.5 oz. Grenadine

½ Thick Rim Equal Parts Sugar/Black Lava Salt

Wet ½ rim of glass with lime wedge or wheel and dip into sugar/black lava salt mixture. Pour .5 oz grenadine directly into clear Tiki or hurricane glass. Combine the rest of the ingredients into tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into clear Tiki glass or hurricane glass. Add pebble ice, and fill to top creating a dome like top, then garnish.

Kombrewcha Blushing Vampire

Kombrewcha Blood Orange

2 oz Vodka

0.75 oz Grenadine

0.75 oz Fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz canned beet juice (or any method of extracting beet juice)

0.5 oz Angostura bitters

Add all above ingredients to shaker with ice and shake well, then add 1.5 oz Blood Orange Kombrewcha (add to tin atop all other freshly shaken ingredients, then strain into cocktail glass/coupe. Swirl in additional drops of Angostura bitters for a deeper red color.

Golden Death

2 parts Altos Plata

2/3 parts chocolate syrup

2 dashes orange bitters

Add Altos Plata and chocolate syrup to rocks glass. Stir well to dissolve syrup. Fill glass with ice and add orange bitters. Garnish with orange wedge.

Espresso Martini

2 oz / 60 ml Belvedere Vodka

.75 oz / 20 ml Coffee Liqueur

1 Shot Espresso

Ice

Combine all ingredients and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with three espresso beans.

Otoño Sangría from Analogue in NYC

1.5 oz Hiatus Tequila Blanco

1 oz Blood orange Juice

1 oz Orange Juice

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Red wine floater

Build all ingredients in a shaker tin. Top off with ice, then shake hard for roughly 10-15 seconds until the outside of the tin begins to frost over. Strain into a highball filled with ice or a wine glass. Top off with a float of red wine. Garnish with a dried wheel of blood orange.

New Amsterdam Pumpkin Cider

2 parts New Amsterdam Vodka 80-proof

½ part Lemon sours

½ part RE’AL Pumpkin syrup

Fill w/ equal parts Apple Cider & Ginger Beer

GARNISH: Blood Orange wheels & Apple slices

BATCH INSTRUCTIONS: Add ingredients into a block ice filled punch bowl and stir together to combine / chill. Pour ingredients into glasses (or hollowed mini pumpkins) filled with ice and garnish as desired.

Fiery Fieri

2 oz Santo Mezquila

1 oz Agave Nectar

1.5 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

0.5 oz Guy Fieri’s Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Australian Aromatic Bitters

Garnish: Chipotle Chili Sugar Rim

CANTEEN Chili Gimlet

6 OZ CANTEEN Lime

1.5 OZ St George Green Chili Vodka

.5 OZ lime juice

.5 OZ Agave nectar

Shaken – Strain over ice into a Collins Glass, and add CANTEEN. Garnish: Lime wheel and chili candy.

No BOO’ze FREE RAIN Mocktail (serves 2) by Rachelle Robinette, In-House Herbalist at FREE RAIN

1 can FREE RAIN

Splash of orange juice + muddled cherry

Ice

(Bonus: make-ahead herbal tea and freeze in ice cube trays to add another layer of function to the experience!)

A dash of bitters

Herbal tinctures of choice

Sugar+salt blend for glass rims

Garnish with fresh green herb of choice (mint, basil or rosemary) Top with a twist of citrus peel, cherries, dried hibiscus, candied ginger, or whatever inspires!