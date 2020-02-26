Teddi Mellencamp Gives Birth: ‘RHOBH’ Star Welcomes Baby Girl With Edwin Arroyave

It’s a girl! Teddi Mellencamp welcomed a beautiful baby girl with her husband Edwin Arroyave on Feb. 25. Mom and baby are doing well as the family celebrates their latest addition.

A huge congratulations is in order for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, 38 who just gave birth to her baby girl! The reality star and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, broke the news on Instagram on the evening of Feb. 25. After taking fans through her excruciating labor, Teddi revealed that her baby was born by posting a video of herself playing with the little one’s toes, as “My Girl” played in the background. Of course, Edwin was by her side, and proudly documented the evening on his Story, as well. The couple already share two children together, daughter Slate, 6, and son Cruz, 5.

Teddi and her family have been so excited to welcome their little girl into the world. On September 30, the RHOBH star and her family shared the exciting news that Teddi was having a girl in a gender reveal post she made on Instagram. “It’s a girl! Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as @tedwinator, the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender,” Teddi began her caption of a pic featuring her, Edwin, and their children in pink and blue striped onesies. “Although I did promise Cruz he could help name her so not sure she’ll be too thrilled being called ‘Catboy’ Arroyave. 😜 Thank you to @ocballoonbar for the pop we needed, @204events for the rad background and @jorgebphoto for capturing this moment so perfectly. 💕”

It was such a special moment for the foursome, as Teddi underwent IVF treatments to conceive her first two children. This time around, she didn’t have to and expressed just how excited she was when she made the announcement to Us Weekly on September 11. “Everything’s good and I’m in the clear, so I’m just starting to get to that point whee I’m sharing with everybody,” she shared at the time.

Teddi also got candid on how excited her little ones were. “They’ve been talking about it for a long time and actually it’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’” Teddi gushed. “I never wanted to get his hopes up. So when we told him, he was through the roof. So excited. They’re already calling it ‘their baby,’ and they have names picked out for if it’s a boy or a girl — they’re ready!” We’ll see if Slate and Cruz’s name picks are chosen!