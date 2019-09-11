Teddi Mellencamp, 38, Pregnant: ‘RHOBH’ Star Reveals She’s Expecting 3rd Child With Edwin Arroyave

The ‘RHOBH’ family is getting a little bigger — because Teddi Mellencamp is PREGNANT! She revealed the exciting news just three days after walking the runway at NYFW.

Teddi Mellencamp, 38, confirmed she’s pregnant with her third child on Sept. 11. “I’m in my second trimester, 14 weeks,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Us Weekly. “Everything’s good and I’m in the clear, so I’m just starting to get to that point whee I’m sharing with everybody. Plus, now I have a bump, so there’s not much more hiding I’ll be able to do!” Just three days before her announcement, Teddi supported her friend, Kyle Richards, by walking in her fashion show at NYFW — and fans have no idea that there was a baby bump under her sheer, sexy ensemble.

At the fashion show, Teddi wore a sheer, one-piece bodysuit, which she covered with a long floral robe. The outfit did nothing to hide her stomach at all, so even though she’s in her second trimester, she’s barely showing just yet! She actually looked beyond incredible as she strutted her stuff down the runway. The 38-year-old and her hubby already have two kids together: A daughter, Slate, 6, and a son, Cruz, 5. Meanwhile, Edwin also has a daughter, Isabella, 10. from a previous relationship.

Teddi admitted that her kids are “so excited” to have another little one in the brood. “They’ve been talking about it for a long time and actually it’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,'” Teddi gushed. “I never wanted to get his hopes up. So when we told him, he was through the roof. So excited. They’re already calling it ‘their baby,’ and they have names picked out for if it’s a boy or a girl — they’re ready!”

Teddi actually used IVF to conceive her first two kids, but didn’t have to this time around, which made the pregnancy a complete surprise. The baby was conceived on a “fun” vacation, Teddi confirmed. “I didn’t even know I was [pregnant] because I don’t have a regular cycle!” she revealed. Congrats to the happy couple!