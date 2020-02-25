RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp Left ‘Screaming’ In The Hospital Before Getting Epidural

Teddi Mellencamp is on the verge of giving birth to her third child. She revealed from her hospital bed that she was ‘screaming and crying’ before being given an epidural for the pain.

It’s time! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is in the hospital about to give birth to her third child. But the early contractions were super painful and left her in agony. The 38-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Feb. 25 and shared video of herself in her hospital bed, smiling and looking relaxed. But she wasn’t that way just before she made the video. Husband Eddie Arroyave was seen seated on a sofa in her room and she turned to him and asked, “What was my overall demeanor prior to the epidural?” You can check out the video here.

Eddie looked up and told her, “It wasn’t the best but you’re doing great now.” Teddi then said she was, “screaming, crying all the things. But now, happy!” Yep, the epidural had definitely taken effect as she looked pretty pain-free. In another video she asked Eddie, “Did you get crushed ice? That’s the best part of the hospital.”

Even on the day she was going to give birth to her baby girl, Teddi was working out to keep her body in shape. “Thank you for everyone who is joining me on my final pre-baby ride. Let’s do this! “she wrote over an IG story pic of her on a Peleton bike to the Justin Bieber‘s song “Baby.” She was up for a 5am ride and eventually joined by Eddie, who ran on a treadmill next to her. Then it was off to the hospital, as her next photo was of a Gucci bag and My Brest Friend nursing pillow atop a rolling suitcase in her room.

On Feb. 24, Teddi shared one last glam shot as a pregnant woman, which she posted to her Instagram. She posed on the balcony of her Hollywood Hills home with the towers of Century City off in the distance. She wore a sheer black robe with fuzzy accents and cradled her bare baby bump. Teddi captioned the photo, “I’m no fortune teller but the day you’re arriving is very soon. The day you’ll be embarrassed of this pic is also in your future.”