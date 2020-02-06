Teddi Mellencamp Reveals ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Will Be Filled With Lots Of ‘Craziness’

Buckle up y’all! Teddi Mellencamp is promising an exciting 10th season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ that she says will be one ‘wild ride.’

“I think this season by far there has had so many shocker moments for me that… I think it’s going to be a crazy season,” Teddi Mellencamp, 38, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting her accountability coaching program, All In By Teddi. “I think it’s going to be a wild ride this year. There’s still days that I’m like, ‘Did that happen?’ Yes it did. This is your reality. Reel it in.” The mother-to-be said that the loss of Lisa Vanderpump, 59, (who exited the series last year) won’t change things up too much for RHOBH fans. “I mean to me we’re all a dynamic group of women. Everybody has something that… There’s two new cast members (Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke). So I think that you gravitate to who you gravitate to.”

Drama has swarmed the RHOBH ladies for its new season and it hasn’t even aired yet! And the most amazing part is that the main culprit Brandi Glanville, 47, isn’t even a full-time cast member anymore! Brandi recently reignited rumors that she and Denise Richards, 48, had a months-long affair with one another while the Wild Things star was still married to husband Aaron Phypers, 46. Denise, however, appears to be in a unbothered state about it all as she cozied up with her handsome beau at a red carpet event on Tuesday, February 5.

What does Teddi feel about former cast members, like Brandi, possibly returning full-time? “For me, I’m game for whoever. As long as we’re having an authentic friendship with whomever the person is, then I think it’s great to have them there. And I mean, even if I don’t get along with a person or I do, to me it’s like, this is life. You’re not going to get along perfectly with every person. And I think that no matter who the person is, they have something that’s interesting, or something you could learn, or something you can maybe go, ‘Ooh, I don’t want to do that.’ Whatever it may be. So I mean I think it’s fun to be with all of those different women.”

Brandi & Denise’s drama aside, Teddi thinks that this is an interesting season to tune into for more than just the usual RH spats. “Yeah, we do have drama. Yeah. There’s some craziness. Yeah, there’s some tears. Yeah, there’s some fights. But also when you really look at it, there’s some great accomplishments that every single one of these women have had.”