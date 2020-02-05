Brandi Glanville Reignites Affair Rumor After Denise Richards Asks For Help On ‘RHOBH’ Tagline

Once again, Brandi Glanville is drawing attention to the report that claimed she and Denise Richards had a ‘months-long affair.’ This time, she shared a very suggestive tweet about Denise’s marriage!

Subtlety is not in Brandi Glanville’s playbook. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star couldn’t resist writing a not-so-PG tweet that seemingly referenced a report that claimed she and her co-star, Denise Richards, 48, had an affair! Brandi, 47, decided to play with fire after Denise tweeted on Jan. 29, “Any good tag lines for me for #rhobh ?!? And no… I did not quit 💎.” That led Brandi to write in a now-deleted tweet on Feb. 3, “For anyone wanting ‘tagline’ help this could work, ‘I might be married to a man but I am still allowed to eat pu**y.'” Bold!

We know Denise wouldn’t agree with that tweet. After the report of her alleged “months-long” affair with Brandi surfaced on Jan. 8, per Daily Mail, Denise’s rep said the rumor “isn’t true” in a statement to People. It’s a big claim, since Denise has been married to Aaron Phypers, 47, since 2018 (the report claimed Denise and Brandi were having an affair throughout early 2019). Behind the scenes, though, we’ve learned even more drama that these hookup rumors have created. “Denise was stunned to hear that Brandi was saying they hooked up and she has an open marriage,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Jan. 2020. “Brandi has been telling everyone that Denise and Aaron have an open marriage, and Denise is adamant that a hookup never happened. All of this has actually sparked the end of Denise and Brandi’s friendship.”

This is not the first time Brandi has stirred the pot on Twitter. “Their [sic] is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone,” Brandi tweeted on Jan. 14, followed by another tweet on Jan. 20 that read, “Lesbihonest someone has had a lot of time away from shooting to come up with a story to try & ruin me. But it won’t happen. I own my shit. My life is good & filled with love, light and laughter. Now I’m off to the mall with 2 very handsome 12 yr olds 🥰😚😍.”

Any good tag lines for me for #rhobh ?!? And no… I did not quit 💎 — Denise Richards (@DENISE_RICHARDS) January 30, 2020

Brandi Glanville Continues to Shade Denise Richards On Twitter! https://t.co/wMmwN0Fkla pic.twitter.com/QCGv2Fjl0V — The Real Housewives Gossip (@TRHGossip) February 3, 2020

So, what does the cast of RHOBH have to say about all of this? Camille Grammer was on Denise’s side, tweeting that the affair rumors weren’t “true” and that “someone is desperate for a diamond.” Meanwhile, Teddi Mellencamp kept us in suspense by telling HollywoodLife and other outlets at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards on Jan. 17, “I can’t really say anything, I wish it all would wait to come out on the show and organically happen.” It sounds like the drama between Denise and Brandi will unfold once Season 10 of RHOBH premieres later in 2020!