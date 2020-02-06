Denise Richards, 48, Cozies Up To Hubby Aaron Phypers In Sultry Black Dress After Divorce Rumors 

Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers looked happier than ever at the Monte Carlo TV Festival in LA on February 5! They held hands at the event as rumors about Denise’s alleged hookup with Brandi Glanville continue to swirl.

What drama? Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers stepped out together for a date night at the Monte Carlo Television Festival party in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday night. And, it didn’t look like the pair, who wed in 2018, were the subject of divorce rumors.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, showed off her amazing figure in a tight black dress with a sultry thigh high slit. Meanwhile Aaron, 47, kept things more casual in a pair of jeans and a light-colored button up with a navy blazer. Denise and Aaron were all smiles as they held hands on the red carpet. — A sign that their marriage isn’t in trouble.

The couple has been in the news lately because of a rumor that Denise hooked up with Brandi Glanville during film for the upcoming new season of RHOBH. — Something Denise has denied. Brandi, a former full-timer on the hit show, will return in a friend capacity in season 10, premiering sometime this spring.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers on the red carpet at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Denise and Aaron’s night out came just two days after Brandi fueled rumors that she had sexual relations with Denise. It all started when Denise took to Twitter with a cheeky tweet confirming that she’s not leaving RHOBH, despite reports that her feuds with the cast drove her to quit.

“Any good tag lines for me for #rhobh ?!? And no… I did not quit 💎,” Denise tweeted on January 29, which led to Brandi’s now deleted reply: “For anyone wanting ‘tagline’ help this could work, ‘I might be married to a man but I am still allowed to eat pu**y,'” Brandi wrote in a since removed tweet on February 3.

Denise Richards on the red carpet at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

As the hookup rumors continue to swirl, former RHOBH star Camille Grammer, who will return in season 10 in a limited role, has shed some light on the situation. She has since tweeted that the rumors about Denise and Brandi are not true. Camille also threw shade a Brandi in the same tweet, calling her “desparate” for a full-time spot on the show.

When HollywoodLife and other reporters caught up with RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp, she kept everyone guessing about the drama. “I can’t really say anything, I wish it all would wait to come out on the show and organically happen,” Teddi said at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards on January 17.

The upcoming season of RHOBH welcomes back returning Housewives, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp. Newcomer, Sutton Stracke will join the cast in season 10, along with actress Garcelle Beauvais. OG’s Camille Grammer and Brandi Glanville are expected to return in a limited capacity.