Kyle Richards Rocks Double Bikini Ahead Of Filming ‘RHOBH’ Season 13: ‘Calm Before The Storm’

Kyle Richards is getting her tan on in Mexico. The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a stunning snapshot of herself lying on a poolside lounge chair to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 24, which offered fans a beautiful view of her toned physique and radiant skin. Kyle donned a double-layer bikini by the Same brand for the sizzling photo. Her Double Layer Bikini Top retails for a steep $120, while the matching bottoms cost $100. “Calm before the storm,” Kyle captioned the sexy shot. The palm-tree-lined infinity pool could be seen beyond the actress and reality star, and the shoreline made an appearance beyond that.

The gorgeous pic came just days after Kyle was accused of using Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes medication, to lose weight. Speaking of the rumor on her Jan. 19 Amazon Live session, she denied she uses drugs to help her shed body fat. “I do the Peloton, a very long, extensive ab routine. I’m now doing weights. I always did light weights, but now I’ve increased the weights that I’m lifting. And then I will run, either outside or, depending on the weather, I will run on the treadmill,” she explained. She also claimed to have cut out all carbs, alcohol, and sugar from her diet.

Although nothing has been confirmed, fans are certain filming for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is commencing soon, thanks to one of Kathy Hilton‘s interviews at the People’s Choice Awards in December, during which she speculated filming would begin the following month (which would be Jan. 2023). Therefore, the “calm” may be the Mexican getaway, while the “storm” would be the filming that is about to start.

Kyle was on the sunny vacation with one of her fellow Bravolebrities: castmate Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi, 41, and Kyle posed together with a group of gal pals three days ago in a private jet, seemingly kicking off their Mexican getaway, as seen below. “Hasta la vista baby,” she captioned the sweet shot.

As fans know, season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is going forward without a Bravo staple: Lisa Rinna. Lisa, 59, announced her departure from the hit reality series after 8 seasons on Jan. 5. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” she said in a short and simple statement provided to HollywoodLife.

Kyle, who admitted that she was thinking about leaving the show in May 2022, called Lisa’s exit a “big loss” during her Jan. 11 Amazon Live stream. “We did have a lot of amazing times on the show over these years. Lisa brought a lot to the show on her eight years of being on, and regardless of what happened last year — people have very strong feelings about what happened last year — regardless of that, she brought a lot to the show and we had a lot of great times and that’s what I’m choosing to think about,” she noted. Later on, she added, “Any time I was producing a show or in a movie, whatever it was, she was always extremely supportive and we had a lot of fun. So, it’s a big loss for me personally.”