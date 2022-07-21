‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne Target Kathy Hilton In Wild Midseason Trailer

The midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is all about Kathy Hilton. The footage released July 21 shows Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Diana Jenkins all holding Kathy responsible for whatever drama that goes down in Aspen, Colorado. “I saw her just so angry,” Erika says, seemingly about Kathy, while Lisa admits that she “locked herself in the bedroom” during the fighting.

As footage shows Kathy leaving the trip, and announcing that she’s “f*cking pissed off,” Diana tells Erika and Crystal Kung Minkoff that Kathy – who has become a fan-favorite with Bravo fans — was “raging” and acted completely out of character.

Later on in the trailer, Lisa confronts Kathy over the latter’s drama with her sister Kyle Richards. “I just wanna know where that hatred comes from,” Lisa says, to which Kathy responds, “You can be very unkind too.”

But Kyle appears to be on her sister’s side, for now, as she’s seen telling Dorit Kemsley that “someone” on the cast wants Kathy to look bad. The camera flashes to Erika, Lisa, and Diana.

There’s more drama when Crystal fights with Erika by defending the victims of Tom Girardi‘s alleged crimes. Garcelle Beavuais is still no fan of Erika, while Lisa clashes with Sutton Stracke and even demands that she get out of her house.

There’s been buzz about the drama in Aspen ever since the Beverly Hills ladies headed to Kyle’s home in Colorado at the start of the year. It’s been rumored that Kathy may have said something insensitive that Erika and Lisa are trying to bring to light. But we’ll only find out the truth when we watch the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo.