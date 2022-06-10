Brandi Glanville Accuses Taylor Armstrong Of ‘Self-Producing’ During Season 2 Of ‘RHUGT’

Brandi Glanville is BACK. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum will star alongside other “ex-wives” of Bravo in Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and she’s bringing all the drama! While speaking with HollywoodLife EXLCUSIVELY, during an appearance our Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast, Brandi had a few things to say about her former co-star, Taylor Armstrong, who also joined the group at Dorinda Medley‘s famous Blue Stone Manor.

“I haven’t seen the b***h in like a decade! [Taylor] moved away. I didn’t have any beef with her [before getting to Blue Stone Manor], we just really didn’t get along on the one season [of RHOBH] we were together. But we didn’t have any … actual beef,” she noted on the podcast, when discussing the sneak peek clip that recently dropped and showed her and Taylor going at it. “When they said she was [going to be on Girls Trip] I was like, ‘Ah–great!’ I didn’t care.”

She continued, “But I think she was just really self-producing and looking for some camera time.”

“I didn’t know why she was yelling at me otherwise!” Brandi exclaimed. “I just sat down at the table with Eva [Marcille] because we had to apologize because we were high and being disrespectful to the leaf reader so we got to the table late. And then all of a sudden it was like BOOM!”

She added, “I was like, ‘What is this b***h doing?’ It was like the cat meme all over again. It’s exactly the same face as I remember!” Brandi went on to share that her co-star for the series, Real Housewives of New York City alum and trip host Dorinda, also thought as much.

“We were [at the lake] and I go in swimming pools — that’s it. I don’t go in lakes because dead people are there,” she laughed beginning her story. “But [Taylor] was like, ‘Let’s turn Brandi’s canoe over!’ just for good TV — she wanted to plan something. I was like we have enough happening where you don’t have to plan anything. And if you wanna die very young, you can put me in that water.”

Premiering on June 23 on Peacock, RHUGT Season 2 will feature “ex-wives” Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, and, of course, Dorinda, Brandi, and Taylor staying at Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts for eight days. With that cast, we’re definitely in for a treat.

Dorinda previously appeared on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast and teased the drama for RHUGT Season 2. “The thing I love about it, is it’s very old-school Housewives,” Dorinda told us EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s interesting because it’s eight girls. Eight very strong characters. We all know what we’re doing. And it was after quarantine where everyone’s a little de-socialized and then they’re stuck in this house for eight days. So it’s a lot. But it’s good.”