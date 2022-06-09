Luann de Lesseps Breaks Silence On ‘RHONY’ Spinoff With Sonja Morgan: ‘It’s A Great Idea’

Luann de Lesseps’ Countess Cabaret tour is making its way down the west coast with shows in Seattle, San Fransisco, and Los Angeles over the next few weeks, but despite her busy schedule, The Countess sat down for an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on June 9. And during the sit-down, she broke her silence on that reported Real Housewives of New York City spinoff with her co-star, Sonja Morgan.

“Listen, I can’t confirm anything yet,” Luann told us when we first asked about the recent Page Six report. But when we asked her if she’d love doing such a show with Sonja, she told us, “Absolutely. Right up my alley, don’t you think?” She then said “it’s a great idea” before playing coy and adding, “let’s see if it actually comes to fruition.” Our fingers are definitely crossed!

On June 6, Page Six reported that Luann and Sonja landed a Simple Life-style reality show. “The glamorous pals will live together in a Middle American town and mingle with the regular folk, much like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie did in the seminal Fox reality show in the early aughts,” an insider told the news outlet. Page Six also said that the paperwork was already signed and they’ll start filming the show in July. While Luann didn’t exactly confirm the news to us, we have noticed that she doesn’t currently have any cabaret shows scheduled after June 26.

“Luann and Sonja of course will be their fabulous selves and each episode will have them interacting with the locals,” Page Six was further told. “They don’t know the locations yet, but it’s going to be somewhere like Kansas or Nebraska, not some hipster Southern town. [Executives] have been holding the locations even from the gals until the last minute.”

Luann, who’s starred in all 13 seasons of RHONY before Bravo announced they’ll reboot the show, last appeared on another spin-off, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. That show, however, first aired on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock.