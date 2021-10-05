Vicki Gunvalson Has Been ‘Struggling’ Since Her Split From Steve Lodge: She’s ‘Constantly Crying’

The former ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ star was heartbroken by her breakup from her fiancé Steve Lodge, and supposedly was very upset while filming ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ season 2.

On the set of Ultimate Girls Trip season 2, Vicki Gunvalson was reportedly inconsolable after it was announced that she and her fiancé Steve Lodge, 63, had broken up. The 59-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star supposedly was “constantly crying,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Reports that Vicki and Steve had split first started coming out in September. “Steve ended things with Vicki,” a source close to the couple told E! News at the time.

Besides Vicki, the second season will also feature Dorinda Medley, 56, Tamra Judge, 54, Phaedra Parks, 47, Brandi Glanville, 48, Taylor Armstrong, 50, Eva Marcille, 36, and Jill Zarin, 57, and it is expected to hit Peacock in 2022, via Page Six. While a release date for Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 hasn’t been announced, apparently, there was drama as the women filmed the reality show, and Vicki’s recent split made things difficult. “Vicki didn’t get along with anyone other than Tamra. People were trying to be helpful to her but she didn’t want to participate in anything going on because she was so upset about what was happening with Steve,” the source said.

Despite some of the other stars’ efforts, Vicki had a very hard time, as she coped with the recent split. “She was really struggling. She shared the Steve breakup with the ladies upon arrival. She was so upset and constantly crying that she could barely participate in anything because she was so upset. The ladies tried very hard with her and to include her, but to no avail. She wanted to be left alone,” the source said.

While Real Housewives fans can look forward to Ultimate Girls Trip season 2, Vicki is also reportedly set to star in the second season of Real Housewives All Stars, alongside a very similar cast. “Vicki and Dorinda are both set to do Housewives All-Stars,” a source close to the show told HollywoodLife in August. “Production is looking for the ‘Miss Congeniality’ types from each city being represented in its second season.”