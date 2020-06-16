Eva Marcille Confirms She’s Leaving ‘RHOA’ After 3 Seasons: ‘I’m Focusing On Other Opportunities’

Eva Marcille is leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ she confirmed on June 16. She’s hoping to do bigger and better things for her ‘culture and community,’ and here’s why. Read her full statement.

Eva Marcille won’t return to Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 13. The model, 35, announced her exit — after three seasons on the show — Tuesday morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. And, she revealed where she stands with her former cast-mates, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore, following the explosive season 12 reunion.

“I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my castmates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of Bravo,” she said in a statement. “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.”

Eva Marcille (center) on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ (Photo credit: Bravo)

As for what’s next in her career? “I look forward to serving the community on Ricky Smiley Morning Show and finding other ways to be a voice during this transformational time during our country for people of color,” she continued. On the morning she announced her RHOA exit, Eva promoted her new gig on her Instagram Story. She shared a flyer by the Ricky Smiley Morning Show that noted she will appear on the show every weekday.

Eva joined RHOA as a friend of NeNe Leakes in 2017, during Season 10. She outspoke attitude and fearless nature secured her an offer to be a full-time housewife in season 11. “The time that I spent on Housewives I enjoyed myself. I cried, I laughed, I obviously fought,” she explained. “Most importantly, I made some great friendships with some beautiful women.”

Along with her activism and businesses, Eva plans to focus on her family and three children — daughter Marley Rae, 6, (with ex Kevin McCall) and sons Michael Todd, 1, and Maverick, 8 months, with husband Michael Sterling.