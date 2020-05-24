‘RHOA’ Reunion Part 3: Kenya Moore Reveals The Real Reason For Her Feud With NeNe Leakes

Without NeNe Leakes around for Part 3 of the ‘RHOA’ reunion on May 24, Kenya Moore finally had a chance to spill some juicy details about her ongoing feud with the OG star.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta had to do without NeNe Leakes during Part 3 of the reunion on May 24. The OG star never returned after exiting the three-part special on May 17, so a lot of the ladies missed out on an opportunity to settle their ongoing disputes with their on-again/off-again rival. Especially Kenya Moore, who has been feuding with NeNe for a few years now. However, without NeNe around, Kenya was actually able to share her thoughts on why she thinks they’re fighting, without getting interrupted.

Andy Cohen initially asked Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey why they think NeNe and Kenya have been fighting so much, but they weren’t really sure. Kandi said, “Honestly, I don’t know anymore.” She said they’ve been “fighting for so long” that she can’t even remember why their feud started. And Cynthia said she’s also “not really sure” as to why the ladies don’t get along. But what Cynthia did reveal was that when the ladies started filming this season, “NeNe was very interested in meeting up with Kenya”. She insinuated that NeNe potentially wanted to make things right with Kenya before production started.

Andy then asked Kenya whether she reached out to NeNe while she was dealing with husband Gregg‘s cancer and Kenya said she did, but Marlo clapped back and said Kenya didn’t. Kenya, however, insisted that she did and added, “I did. Absolutely, and I have the text messages to prove it. I have the missed phone calls to prove it. She never asked me about myself [during my difficult pregnancy]. And I look at all of that, and I just said, ‘You know what. This lady is not for me.'”

But Andy acknowledged that NeNe did try to talk to Kenya at the bowling event and during the group’s first dinner in Greece, but he said Kenya appeared “unwilling to hear her out.” When asked why she acted that way, Kenya said, “Because I know it was all fake and phony because of our history. And I can see a fake a mile away. So why should I accept an olive branch if it’s covered in poison ivy?”

After exiting the reunion during Part 2 last week, NeNe never returned. She did request to join the conversation during a private phone call with Porsha this week, but Andy wouldn’t allow it since she refused to get back on her laptop and show her face.