Dorinda Medley Reveals Why Season 2 Of ‘RHUGT’ Is Similar To ‘Old-School Housewives’

Dorinda Medley hosted seven other ex-Housewives at Blue Stone Manor, and boy does she have stories to tell. The ‘RHONY’ alum dishes all about the next season of ‘RHUGT’ in this EXCLUSIVE interview.

Remember Kelly Bensimon‘s epic Scary Island meltdown on RHONY? Or Teresa Giudice‘s infamous table flip on RHONJ? Those are classic reality TV moments that may be topped in the highly-anticipated upcoming second season of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Fans cannot wait for the show, and according to Dorinda Medley, it is not going to disappoint.

“The thing I love about it, is it’s very old-school Housewives,” Dorinda, 57, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on our Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast. The Real Housewives of New York City alumna shared more about her TV return, which features Jill ZarinVicki GunvlasonTamra JudgeBrandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, Eva Marcille, and Phaedra Parks staying at Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts for eight days.

“It’s interesting because it’s eight girls. Eight very strong characters. We all know what we’re doing,” Dorinda told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Some of the girls haven’t been on for a while. And they’re up at Blue Stone Manor for eight days. I’ve never had anyone stay at my house for eight days. Ever. And it was after quarantine where everyone’s a little de-socialized and then they’re stuck in this house for eight days. So it’s a lot. But it’s good,” the Nutrisystem ambassador added.

When Dorinda would host the RHONY women at Blue Stone Manor, there was always drama about room assignments. But that didn’t happen with this crop of girls, and that’s because Dorinda expertly used her hosting powers to her advantage. “I took control of that right from the beginning. And you know how I did that? I made very elaborate gift baskets with their names on them that were set in the rooms,” she told us. “It’s a very clever way to do it because you’ve been so gracious to put together the gift baskets, you’re not gonna complain about where your gift basket is. But everybody did a great job. It was exhausting, it was fun, we did a lot of activities. But you know my old saying, I was happy to see them come and I was happy to see them go.”

Of the seven other ex-Housewives, Dorinda formed close bonds with both of the former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars. “We just really hit it off. We kind of have the same sense of humor,” the Big Apple resident explained of Eva, 37, and Phaedra, 48.  “They became my confidants. They became my safe place when I was really upset about something, I would knock on their door.”

Dorinda also took a liking to Brandi, 49, and referred to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama-starter as her “little sister.” “We fight, we get back along. Sometimes I feel annoyed by her and then I feel protective by her,” Dorinda explained.

But Dorinda didn’t get along with everyone on RHUGT season 2. “Oh, those are not rumors,” Dorinda told us when we asked about her rumored feud with Vicki, 60. There’s been talk that Dorinda and the Real Housewives of Orange County OG got into it a lot on the trip, specifically about the COVID-19 vaccine. One of our sources also previously informed us that Dorinda and Jill, 58, also clashed.

Dorinda didn’t share specific details about her drama with Vicki and Jill, so we’ll have to wait and watch it unfold on TV. However, she did commend the entire RHUGT 2 cast for letting bygones be bygones once filming wrapped. “Let me tell you about a great Bravolebrity. They’re like the NFL: they get on the field, they kill each other, and then when they get off the field they pat each other and say, ‘great job,’ and keep it moving,’ ” Dorinda said.