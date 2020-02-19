Kelly Bensimon Reveals If She’d Ever Return To ‘RHONY’ 9 Years After Leaving Show

‘RHONY’ fans will never forget the explosive fights that have gone down between Kelly Bensimon and Bethenny Frankel. But now that Kelly’s former co-star has left the show she reveals if she’d ever consider returning!

It’s been nine years since Kelly Bensimon, 51, made her departure from The Real Housewives of New York City as a full-time cast member in Season 4. And as fans of the hit Bravo show may remember, the New York socialite and her former co-star Bethenny Frankel were constantly embroiled in bitter conflict throughout her time on the show. But now that the Skinnygirl founder has officially left the reality series, HollywoodLife dished EXCLUSIVELY with Kelly and asked if she would ever consider coming back to RHONY.

“Never say never,” Kelly revealed.” I’m having some fun. I’ve been filming a little bit for Million Dollar Listing. It’s so much fun. I’m having a great time with that. It’s more business-minded. I can have a really good time and then we conduct business and I’m loving that.” Hinting at the tumultuous times between herself and Bethenny on the show, Kelly said, “It was a hard time when I was on it for a couple of years, and then I had a great time. I had so many mixed emotions. It was like a bad relationship.” We asked Kelly if it would be easier to reconsider coming back to the show now that Bethenny is out of the picture to which she replied, “Yeah. A lot easier. I had a great time when I was just with the girls. I had a great time.”

Kelly and Bethenny’s feuds played out throughout the first three seasons of the show and escalated to epic proportions during the famous Scary Island trip back in Season 3. The Scary Island trip took place during a cast trip in St. John and included a face-off between the ladies that became infamous after several of the ladies suspected something was wrong with Kelly after she claimed she couldn’t sleep because Bethenny was “trying to kill her.” At the time, Kelly EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “She’s someone I really don’t even care to talk about. Bethenny explodes!” Kelly told us. “She’s just neurotic. She’s a neurotic girl. There’s something very wrong with her. Those aren’t my issues. Those are hers.”