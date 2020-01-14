Bethenny Frankel Reveals She’s ‘Calmer’ After Sudden Exit From ‘RHONY’: ‘It’s A Pretty Taxing Process’

Life after ‘RHONY’ is treating Bethenny Frankel very well, especially mentally, she told HollywoodLife! The former Bravo star said she knows she made the right decision by leaving the franchise and revealed how much ‘healthier and balanced’ her life is!

Bethenny Frankel has never felt healthier after leaving The Real Housewives of New York City. The SkinnyGirl founder, 49, broke the news in August that she would not be returning to the show for season 12. — A big and bold move, as she helped launch the show having joined in its inaugural season in 2008. However now, life is better than ever.

“So, there’s a lot of stuff going on with the business end, but I’m more organized, calmer, balanced, and able to focus on my entire business than I was when doing the Housewives, because it’s a pretty taxing process,” Bethenny told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview. “It’s a more stressful, unnecessarily stressful, and less healthy of a lifestyle,” she said of being part of the show as a full-time Housewife.

“I’m confident I made the right choices because I feel healthier, calmer, I have more balance in my life, and I have more quality time with people around me,” Bethenny explained of life after Bravo. “It’s just not a frantic frenzy. It’s not the healthiest of experiences for many people, so this is a healthier lifestyle [now].”

Despite not being in on all of the drama, Bethenny admitted that she’ll still watch RHONY. “Oh I don’t know the new woman, but I will watch,” she admitted.

As for what’s to come from the business mogul?

“It’s going to be announced very soon, so you’ll get all of that,” she teased of her next chapter. “But, it’s basically seeing more of having the day to day, and it’s basically more of like a powerhouse business/my personal life shell; how you’re balancing being a CEO and the stresses of that — What it takes? What it requires? How it’s difficult? How I manage the staff, and just how the whole sort of operation runs. So, it’s got a lot of business hustle, and it’s got a bit of personal.”