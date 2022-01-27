‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee Reveals Why ‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey Is His Favorite Bravolebrity

Capt. Lee told HL how Cynthia Bailey ‘couldn’t have been more different’ from his initial opinion about the former Housewife when they met on a charter.

Captain Lee Rosbach has a whole lot of love for a particular Bravo star — or rather, a former Bravo star. The 72-year-old Below Deck star spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY to promote his partnership with BACARDI Spiced Rum, during which he revealed he’s a big fan of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, 54. In fact, Captain Lee said that after the reality stars met on one of his charter yachts during season 3 of Below Deck, the beloved captain sailed away with a newfound opinion on Cynthia.

“She’s a lot of fun. We actually had her on charter,” Captain Lee said about Cynthia, who recently quit RHOA after 11 seasons, and is among the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 3. “And I was just like, ‘Oh, my God. Housewives of Atlanta.’ I’m thinking high maintenance. Really a pain, demanding. And she was on there with Claudia Jordan as well. And [she] couldn’t have been more different,” he added. “Not demanding at all.”

Captain Lee went on to say that he “had such a great time” with Cynthia, who also boarded the charter years ago with her mother Barbara and daughter Noelle Robinson, now 22. The voyage was for Cynthia’s birthday and was broadcast on the November 3, 2015 episode of Below Deck. “We just had a ball,” Captain Lee told HL.

Another Bravo star that Captain Lee is a big fan of is Patricia Altschul from Southern Charm. He told HL he watches that show and The Real Housewives of New York City occasionally, but the Bravo series he tunes into the most is of course, his own. “I can’t tweet live if I’m not watching,” Captain Lee said. “It’s a giant joy doing it. I really like interacting with fans. I would say 99% of my fans are all just really, really great people. And they’re they’re very protective. They like their show and don’t mess with it.”

And when he isn’t chartering yachts, Captain Lee likes to relax and enjoy a drink (or two) of the BACARDI Spiced Rum at home in Florida. His drink of choice incorporates warm cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg flavors resulting in a refreshingly warm spirit with no bite. “It’s got such a unique flavor to it,” Captain Lee explained. “And it’s got a little smoky attitude towards it, which they’ve incorporated well into that liquor, so I really enjoy it.”

The reality star added, “But it always seems a little more festive around Christmas time when you can mix it with some eggnog. I sit back with my BACARDI Spiced Rum and eggnog and my wife [Mary Anne Rosbach] decorates the tree. I offer to help and she politely declines every year. So I just sit there with my BACARDI Spiced, my eggnog, and enjoy the festivities.”