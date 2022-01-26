Lamar Odom, Shanna Moakler & More Announced For ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3

The latest group of housemates are entering the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house soon, and CBS has finally announced the full list of celebrities joining the Season 3 Cast.

A new season of Celebrity Big Brother is just days away, and the cast has finally been revealed ahead of the February 2nd premiere. The star-studded cast does not disappoint, with members including Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Lamar Odom, John Mellencamp‘s daughter and reality star Teddi Mellencamp, ‘NSync member Chris Kirpatrick, Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, figure skater Mirai Nagasu and model and former wife of Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler.

Also slated to compete this season? ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Cynthia Bailey, singer and influencer Todrick Hall, SNL alumni Chris Kattan. Rounding out the cast are Diff’rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges and UFC fighter Miesha “Cupcake” Tate. Big Brother shared a video revealing the full cast to their Twitter account on Wednesday, January 26th.

The cast announcement quelled suspense fanned by host Julie Chen Moonves‘ Twitter hints. Earlier on Wednesday evening, she teased reveals for many of the castmembers, hinting that housemates would include a “famous housewife,” a “former American basketball player who has been famously linked to a family of reality TV stars,” and “the daughter of a famous rock star.”

Looking for something New? have just the thing for you 💁🏻‍♀️ a New Season of #BBCeleb Premieres February 2 at 8/7! New Year. New Houseguests. New Game. 🤗 Are you ready? 👀 pic.twitter.com/gDWcTaqowh — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) January 20, 2022

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans will likely have their eyes on Lamar and Shanna, who undoubtedly will discuss their ties to the famous reality family. While Lamar has expressed his support and love for Khloe in recent weeks — particularly amid her latest drama with ex Tristan Thompson — Shanna has had no issue putting them on blast. The former Meet The Barkers star shaded ex Travis Barker’s recent engagement to Kourtney Kardashian in November, saying she “hadn’t heard anything about it” but that “they’re very deserving of one another” and she hopes they get “good ratings” for their upcoming Hulu reality show.