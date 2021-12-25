Rihanna, Dua Lipa & More Celebs Celebrate Christmas: See Pics

Celebrities woke up on Christmas morning with stockings filled & celebrations to be had! See how Jessica Biel & more stars are celebrating the holiday!

Merry Christmas to all! Celebrities are taking to social media to share photos of themselves celebrating Christmas around the world. For many, it is their first Christmas with a child, like Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara who shared sweet photos kissing their little one Riley in matching PJs. For others, like Tracee Ellis Ross, it’s a white Christmas in the snow! See what the celebs are doing to celebrate Christmas 2021!

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel took to Instagram on Christmas morning to share her gratitude for her ‘guys.’ The actress’s post showed her holding her young son Phineas, while walking alongside her husband Justin Timberlake and their first born Silas. Only the backs of everyone’s heads can be seen in the pic, with the foursome walking up a gravel pathway behind a van. “Thankful for my guys… Merry Christmas everybody!” Jessica wrote.

Dua Lipa

Move over Anwar, Santa is coming to town! Dua Lipa appeared to ignore her new single status as she posed on Christmas Eve with a glass of wine in front of the Christmas tree and looked better than ever with long black locks. She rocked a high-neck gold top and black jeans and posed with model friend Sarah Lysander. On Christmas Day, Dua took to IG once more to wish fans a happy holiday, while also reminding everyone that the holidays “can be a difficult time.” “Please be sure to check on your loved ones that may be spending it alone, the ones suffering a loss or the ones that are far away from their families and friends this year. Sending love & healing x,” the “Cold Heart” singer shared along with a photo of herself as a child crying on Santa’s lap. Recall, Dua’s split from Anwar Hadid was just announced after the pair dated for two years.

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews

Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to beat the Steelers tomorrow, but before they can do that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got to celebrate Christmas with his wife Brittany Matthews and their sweet baby girl Sterling for her first holiday! The couple shared an adorable collection of photos of the trio and their dogs, Steel and Silver, in front of the Christmas tree. See the cute pic here!

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria and her son Santiago, 3, posed in matching jammies in front of the Christmas tree! Eva went make-up free as she cuddled up to her in son in their sweet gray PJs the night before the big holiday. So cute!

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello

These love birds once again put their love on display on Christmas! Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara shared a collection of sweet photos from their Christmas Eve and Christmas day celebrations. The carousel included a cute selfie of Sofia and Joe staring lovingly into each other’s eyes, while holding on to their chihuahua dressed in a little holiday outfit!

Rihanna

While the Bad Gal didn’t surprise us with a new album on Christmas, she did treat friends to a cute throwback photo of herself on Santa’s lap! Rihanna took to IG on Christmas Day to share the sweet pic of herself in an orange T-shirt and jeans circa the ’80s alongside Santa Clause. While there wasn’t a caption, fans were quick to flood the comments wishing her a Merry Christmas.

Lily Collins

Joyeux Noël! After season two of Emily In Paris dropped, Lily Collins appeared to have a low key Christmas — her first as a married woman! The actress shared an Instagram selfie alongside her husband, Charlie McDowell, cuddled up with their dog Redford. So cute!