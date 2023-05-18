Kyle Richards Reunites With Sister Kathy At Niece’s Bridal Shower After ‘RHOBH’ Feud: Photo

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton reunited for a family function after their drama on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The siblings celebrated their niece Whitney Davis‘ bridal shower and Kyle, 54, shared a group photo on May 17 that included their sister Kim Richards. Kyle happily posed at the shower with her siblings Kathy, 64, and Kim, 58, after dealing with drama with both of them on the reality show. Kyle and Kathy have had a strained relationship ever since the RHOBH cast trip to Aspen because of drama involving Lisa Rinna.

Kim’s daughters Brooke, 37, and Kimberly, 28, and Kyle’s daughter Farrah, 34, were also in the photo from the shower. Kyle captioned the group snapshot, “My beautiful niece @whittlesdavis is getting married. A beautiful shower for our Whittles. So happy for you & @lukegrahamwhite.” Kathy commented numerous heart emojis on her sister’s post.

As Bravo fans know, Kyle has a complicated relationship with both of her sisters. She was at odds with Kim in the early seasons of RHOBH, but they seem to be in a better place recently. Kim has even been filming the new season of the reality show and Kyle said “it feels great” to have Kim back in the mix.

But Kim’s relationship with Kathy has been pretty fractured ever since Kathy had an alleged “meltdown” in Aspen, where, according to Lisa Rinna, she trashed Kyle and her family behind her back. Kyle and Kathy were unable to resolve things at the RHOBH season 12 reunion and Kathy has not returned to film the new season at all.

Despite the family drama, Kathy did confirm to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon 2022 that she plans to attend Kyle’s daughter Farrah’s wedding. When we brought up that Kyle had concerns Kathy wouldn’t be at the event, Paris Hilton’s mom responded, “That I don’t get.” Kathy reiterated that she’ll “of course” be at Farrah’s wedding. Kyle had previously been uninvited to her niece Nicky Hiltons‘s wedding to James Rothschild in 2015, when she and Kathy were not speaking.

“Family dynamics can be very complicated. And my family is no exception,” Kyle said in a confessional on RHOBH at the time. “I’ve always been very close with my nieces and nephews. But somewhere along the line something happened where I was told it may be a better idea if I didn’t come.”