Kim Richards Reveals Why She’s Returning To ‘RHOBH’ For 1st Appearance In 3 Seasons: ‘I Wasn’t Sure I’d Come Back’

Kim Richards is back in the mix on season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after being absent from the show entirely for the past three seasons. Kim, 58, filmed a hiking scene with her sister Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley and she was also at an event for Sutton Stracke‘s store on March 28, where she spoke to Page Six about why she decided to finally return to the reality show. “I thought a lot about it at home. I took this time off and I wasn’t sure if I’d even come back at all,” Kim said. “But I think everything that’s gone on with my sisters, and I needed to start getting out, I wanted to come see my sister [Kyle] and spend a little time with her and say hi to the girls and get back in the groove a little.”

Kim brought up her sisters Kyle, 54, and Kathy Hilton‘s falling out that occurred last season that still hasn’t been resolved. While Kathy’s return to the show is still in question, Kim is back, though her official role for season 13 is still unclear even to her.

“I wasn’t sure if it would be more than once,” Kim said about filming RHOBH again. “I thought I’d just go hike with my sister and Dorit. And then she [Kyle] said, ‘Hey, what about Sutton’s tomorrow?’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll go.’ I’m playing it day by day.”

Nobody is happier about Kim’s return that Kyle, who has had a rocky road with both of her siblings on the Bravo show. “It feels great. It feels really good,” Kyle said about filming with Kim again. “She always reminds me I’m the baby sister and she checks on me. It feels really good.”

Unfortunately, Kyle and Kathy haven’t mended their relationship after the Lisa Rinna drama in Aspen last season. But Kim is “hopeful” her sisters can mend fences. “I think this whole thing between my sisters was hard. It’s hard on all of us, our entire family,” she told Page Six. “I’m hopeful we can put it back together soon. But we’ll just have to wait and see.”

The new season of RHOBH started filming in February with Kyle, Sutton, Dorit, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff all returning. Former stars Camille Grammer and Denise Richards have filmed, as well. This will be the first season in eight years not to feature Lisa Rinna, who announced her departure from the show in January.