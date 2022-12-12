Kendall & Kylie Jenner Hilariously Mock ‘RHOBH’ Scene That Led To Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna Feud: Watch

Even Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner know about the drama between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! The Jenner sisters visited Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 11 where they poked fun at the RHOBH drama by drinking Kendall’s 818 Tequila in a TikTok video. As Bravo fans know, Kemo Sabe is where Kathy got upset with Lisa after the former soap actress tried Kendall’s tequila line instead of Kathy’s Casa Del Sol tequila line during the RHOBH season 12 cast trip.

In the clip, Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 25, are served shots of 818 from a bottle with a tag that says “Kendall’s Tequila.” The bottle is next to “Kathy’s Tequila,” which the sisters did NOT drink in the clip. The video also includes voiceovers from Lisa, 59, and Kathy, 63, from the RHOBH episode where they visited Kemo Sabe. “I just want to try it cause it’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila,” Lisa says in the voiceover, followed by Kathy saying, “I cannot f***ing believe what she just said.”

Kendall and Kylie had big smiles on their faces as they sipped 818 Tequila while staring at the camera. Kendall didn’t declare whether she’s team Lisa or team Kathy in her caption. “All love for Kathy and Lisa,” the supermodel wrote. Lisa reposted the video on her own TikTok and wrote, “In on the joke 🙌🏼 #myfriendkendalljennerstequila.”

The drama between Kathy and Lisa started when the RHOBH cast visited Kemo Sabe which is Kyle Richards‘ favorite place in Aspen. Kathy felt disrespected by Lisa and was upset that her sister Kyle didn’t stick up for her during the tequila incident. Later during the trip, the cast went to a club where Kathy had an alleged “meltdown” that involved the Hilton matriarch allegedly trashing NBC, Bravo, Kyle, and the rest of the ladies. Kathy denied all of this and eventually she and Lisa faced off at the Season 12 Reunion. Lisa apologized for the tequila drama, but she doubled down on her claims about Kathy’s alleged meltdown. Kathy was ultimately unable to resolve her drama with Lisa and Kyle when the reunion ended.