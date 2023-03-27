Kim Richards, Denise Richards & Camille Grammer Spotted Filming ‘RHOBH’ Again: Photos

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alums Camille Grammer, 54, Denise Richards, 52, and Kim Richards, 58, are likely going to appear on Season 13 of the hit Bravo reality TV show later this year! The three beauties were spotted at Kyle Richards‘ house on Saturday, while Kim was also spotted filming another season on Mar. 26 (see VIDEO HERE). During the dinner event at Kim sister’s house, Camille took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the fun night out. “Off to dinner then dessert Spring colors for a beautiful evening after days and months of rain,” she captioned the Instagram post.

In a fan re-post of Kyle and Camille’s posts, the clip featured Kyle recording her friend, Justin Sylvester, 36, while Denise could be heard chatting in the background. In addition, an Entertainment Tonight source claimed that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, 56, was also in attendance at Kyle’s dinner. “Cynthia Bailey filmed with the RHOBH ladies over the weekend. She attended a party Kyle Richards was having. Cynthia came as Sutton Stracke’s guest,” they claimed.

Despite the former RHOA star attending, the insider claimed that she is not set to officially join the cast of RHOBH. “Although cameras were rolling, Cynthia is not an official cast member, but is often invited to events by the cast and she decided to go to the dinner. She might be popping in and out as a guest in the upcoming season. Nothing is official and right now it’s casual. Cynthia’s focus is still her acting career,” they added.

Kim, who was an original cast member of the show from Season 1 to Season 5, was also spotted filming a “hiking scene” with her sister and Dorit Kemsley, 46, on Sunday. Although it is unclear what the scene was about, the 46-year-old designer and Kyle appeared shocked at whatever Kim was revealing to them, as they both dropped their jaws in the videos shared on Twitter. Many fans of the show took to the comments section of another fan re-post on Instagram to react to the new additions / cameos of the cast. “Kim and Camille filming, nature is healing,” one fan joked, while another added, “Denise, Camille, AND Kim?! I’m dying.”

The latest news of Season 13’s filming also comes two nearly three months after Lisa Rinna, 59, announced her departure from the show after eight seasons. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’” her statement, which was originally given to PEOPLE, read in January. The statement also claimed after Lisa’s contract expired at the end of Season 12, she and the network “mutually decided” for her to move on from the show. An official release date for Season 13 has not yet been announced.