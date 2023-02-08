Lisa Rinna Reveals Why She Doesn’t Regret Her Feud With Kathy Hilton On ‘RHOBH’

Now that’s owning it! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, 59, did not hold back during her latest interview with E! News on Feb. 7. Not only did Lisa get into what she’d miss about the hit reality show, but she also shed light on why she doesn’t regret her feud with her former co-star Kathy Hilton, 63. “Do I regret it? No, because I am there to tell the truth,” the brunette beauty began. “I am there to tell what happened. That’s my job.” After that, Lisa seemingly threw shade at The Real Housewives of Potomac. “For me to not say something would be much similar to what’s happening over on Potomac,” she said.

Lisa added that what is happening at the other Real Housewives franchise is “a whole other thing” and that she does not “work that way.” The mom-of-two continued to share how she felt about the Aspen fiasco. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t on camera and unfortunately, it did get kind of skewed in a way,” Lisa continued. “Truth is, it happened and I told my truth, and that is all I can do.”

While chatting with hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon on Tuesday, the TV personality also revealed what she’d miss about starring on the Bravo series. When they asked what the show would be missing without her, Lisa joked, “everything!” But, of course, the Days of Our Lives alum got real about what she’d miss. “I will miss a lot of things,” she shared. “I will miss the crew, I will miss the ladies, I will miss the experience of showing up and giving my all and leaving everything on the floor.”

As many know, the actress revealed on Jan. 5, that she is leaving the RHOBH after eight seasons. Now, a month after the bombshell news, Lisa told the outlet what she thought she “brought” to the show. “I was game!”, the 59-year-old said. “I am professional to know that we have a job to do. So, I went in there and I gave it my all and I did my job, so I will always feel good about that.” Later, Rinna and the hosts got into conversation about her new business venture, Rinna Wines. She got the idea originally from hitting up some wineries in Provence, France, which was also documented on the show.

The Newport Beach native starred on the RHOBH from 2014 until Season 12 wrapped in 2022. Lisa first shared her statement about her exit with PEOPLE, and later to HollywoodLife. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”, the statement read. It’s important to note that the outlet also reported that Lisa and the network “mutually decided” that she would not return for Season 13 of the show. These days, Lisa has been spotted up and down Paris for the city’s famous Fashion week, and she even walked the runway!