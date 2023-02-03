Lisa Rinna Has No Eyebrows While Walking In Wild Fashion: See Photo

Lisa Rinna, 59, sure knows how to walk a runway! The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked incredible head to toe as she strutted down the catwalk at Rotate’s Autumn/Winter 2023 Show at Copenhagen Fashion Week, on February 2. Lisa rocked a black spaghetti strap one-piece swimsuit and a massive leopard-print coat off her shoulders. Lisa also bleached her eyebrows, an ongoing trend that others like her daughter Amelia Hamlin, 21, have partaken in.

Lisa proudly flaunted her sexy body down the runway in front of onlookers. She sported a wild spiked hairdo and some makeup that helped cover up her eyebrows. The former soap star finished off her look with a pair of gold earrings and black stiletto heels.

Lisa documented her epic catwalk on Instagram with two videos, taken from different angles. The song “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” by Kiss played as Lisa walked the runway. “Copenhagen time,” she wrote in one of her captions. In the other, she gave a shoutout to Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Friis Madsen, the co-founders and creative directors of Rotate Birger Christensen.

Lisa has been a frequent guest at the latest winter fashion shows around the world. In January, Lisa was seen at Paris Fashion Week with her close pal and former RHOBH co-star, Erika Jayne, 51. The dynamic duo was seen leaving their lavish hotel, the Hôtel Crillon, before sharing a glimpse into their epic reunion on social media. The fabulous get-together marked one of Lisa’s first public outings after she announced her exit from RHOBH after eight seasons on January 5.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” she said in a public statement. A few days later, Erika told TMZ that she’s “going to miss Lisa very much” on the next season of the show. “I think she’s a very close friend of mine in my personal life, so you know, I will still see her, but she will be missed and I think everyone will feel it,” Erika said.