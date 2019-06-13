Lisa Rinna, 55, Flaunts Rock Hard Abs & Cleavage In Sexy Bikini Pic

Lisa Rinna has got it and she’s definitely flaunting it! The reality television star showed off her toned body in a new bikini Instagram pic.

Lisa Rinna, 55, is enjoying her vacation! The gorgeous The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her body in a new bikini pic on Instagram on June 12. She shared a photo of herself leaning in an olive green bikini while wearing a navy blue hat. Most of her body was covered by the trees’ shade.

Lisa’s caption for the pic read, “Drunk Rinna in Paradise.” She was likely referencing a clip of her from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in which she said “Drunk Rinna is here” and did a cute leg kick. Lisa actually posted that GIF of her on her Instagram yesterday! She said, “She’s a mood” in the caption, to which Miley Cyrus, 26, responded, “She’s my best friend she just doesn’t know it yet.” We love how Miley’s a fan of Lisa’s!

The RHOBH star EXCLUSIVELY chatted with HollywoodLife and revealed how she’s been doing lately. “I’d say it’s been a good year,” Lisa said. “RHOBH has been bananas.” We asked the star if she thought she’d get a spin-off show about her family, featuring herself, daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 17, and husband Harry Hamlin, 67. “You never know what the future holds I always love working with the fam!” the star said. “I love being able to work and create with my girls!”

So a spin-off with Lisa is up in the air, but she’s definitely keeping herself busy! The star is currently vacationing, she has her own activewear line with Goldsheep, and of course, her reality show with the other housewives! We hope the star enjoys the rest of her vacay!